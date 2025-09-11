Four-time WWE Champion won't return to in-ring competition, reveals AEW star Excalibur

The AEW commentator Excalibur disclosed that a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's competitive in-ring days are behind him now. The veteran has joined the announce team on Dynamite this week. The four-time WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson might not make his in-ring return again. He announced his full-time retirement from wrestling after losing the AEW World title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. While he has been making sporadic appearances for the promotion, Bryan has yet to make a proper in-ring return.This week on Dynamite, The American Dragon joined the commentary team, as Tony Khan previously announced that Bryan will be joining full-time. While Danielson was walking down the ramp, Excalibur revealed that Danielson's in-ring days are behind him now, and he is now joining the announce team:“Danielson is joining us as a member of the announce team. His competitive in-ring days are behind him.”Tony Khan on former WWE Champion joining AEW Dynamite announce teamThe former WWE World Champion, Bryan Danielson joined the announce team for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view. Bryan managed to impress the fans with his great commentary skills, and it led to Tony Khan adding him to the Dynamite commentary team full-time.Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan admitted that he made the decision to add Danielson to the Dynamite announce team after his great work as a commentator at Forbidden Door 2025:&quot;I really thought Bryan [Danielson] would be a great part of the commentary team. He did a fantastic job on Forbidden Door. So I had talked to him maybe after his promotional tour of Australia was complete about Bryan joining us on Wednesday, and it worked out perfect,” Khan said.While The American Dragon hasn't returned to the in-ring competition in a long time, he hasn't officially announced his retirement yet. Fans will have to wait and see if Danielson returns to action ever again.