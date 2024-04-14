Freddie Prinze Jr. says WWE fumbled top AEW star: "He's arguably the best wrestler in the world today"

While AEW was able to sign some top free agents earlier this year, WWE has also brought in talents from all around the world to Titanland. Recently Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that the Stamford-based company fumbled the ball when it came to signing a current AEW star.

Last year, Will Ospreay shocked the world when he signed with AEW. After he joined Tony Khan's promotion, it was revealed that he was also offered a contract from WWE, but he chose All Elite Wrestling because they were willing significantly more money.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that WWE fumbled the ball when it came to signing Will Ospreay.

"WWE fumbled this so bad, and Will [Will Ospreay] talked about this in an interview. He was like, 'Yo, it was basically,' and I'm paraphrasing, 'it was an NXT contract, or it was millions of dollars at AEW. Peace.'"

The former producer in WWE continued:

"The fact that they didn't know this dude could cut a promo — forget the fact that he's arguably the best wrestler in the world today, it might not even be arguable, I'm saying arguable just to respect other wrestlers out there who maybe I haven't seen — his work on the mic is top notch." said Prinze Jr. "This dude is a top, top star. A top, top star. I cannot wait to see where he goes." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Matt Morgan says that Triple H could bury HOOK if he joins WWE

HOOK has been a standout performer for AEW ever since his debut. He has taken on and defeated some of the best stars on the roster. His booking in the All Elite Wrestling has been pretty good and has helped him get over with the fans.

Recently some reports have indicated that HOOK could become a free agent once his contract with Tony Khan's promotion comes to an end later this year.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that believes Triple H may not book HOOK as strongly due to his small size.

"I'm worried they [WWE] would not book him [HOOK] the same way. I'm worried. But then again, maybe I could be wrong. I have seen them do more with otherized talents because Vince [McMahon] ain't there no more. So you got to understand Vince is still stained on my brain on big people happen to get the push and not under-size talents getting that chance, right? But for real, somebody like a Hook without Vince there and under Triple H regime, I could see it. Yeah, if done right." [From 41:12 to 41:57]

The report also notes that Taz, who is the father of HOOK, wants his son to work under Triple H's leadership. It will be interesting to see if the young star either decides to renew his AEW contract or opt to become a free agent.

