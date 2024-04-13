Triple H could bury 24-year-old performer if he leaves AEW for WWE, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently addressed the possibility of AEW star and reigning FTW Champion HOOK leaving for WWE this year.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has become one of the fastest-rising stars in Tony Khan's company. His undefeated streak of 34-0 helped put him on the map before Jack Perry handed him his first loss and captured the FTW Championship.

HOOK would regain the title from Perry at All In pay-per-view in London. He recently pulled off the upset when he defeated Chris Jericho in a singles match. The future looks bright for the 24-year-old star in All Elite Wrestling.

But rumor has it that Taz's son is planning to explore free agency once his AEW contract expires this year. The word making the rounds is that WWE may be interested in luring him away.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said he's worried WWE may not book him properly due to his size:

"I'm worried they [WWE] would not book him [HOOK] the same way. I'm worried. But then again, maybe I could be wrong. I have seen them do more with otherized talents because Vince [McMahon] ain't there no more. So you got to understand Vince is still stained on my brain on big people happen to get the push and not under-size talents getting that chance, right? But for real, somebody like a Hook without Vince there and under Triple H regime, I could see it. Yeah, if done right." [From 41:12 to 41:57]

Does Taz want Hook to leave AEW for WWE?

Taz has been a key part of AEW since its inception in 2019. The ECW legend is one of the play-by-play commentators of the flagship show - Dynamite.

Last year, BWE learned that Taz wants HOOK to work under the leadership of Triple H and Shawn Michaels:

"Hook is the easiest catch for WWE at the moment. Taz wants him to go. Shawn Michaels and Triple H want him. I don’t know about his contract, but I believe he could be the first of many."

Neither Taz nor his son HOOK has officially commented on the rumors. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young star as he nears the end of his AEW contract.

