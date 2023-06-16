4 dream opponents for Hook in WWE

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Hook to a contract. The FTW Champion is said to have garnered the interest of both Chief Content Officer Triple H and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

It was also reported that Hook’s father, AEW commentator Taz, wants his son to join the sports and entertainment juggernaut for obvious reasons such as experience and exposure. Hook is currently involved in a storyline with The Hardys.

The young star started in AEW as a member of the heel Team Taz but gradually became a fan favorite. The 24-year-old sensation made his in-ring debut for Tony Khan’s promotion on the December 8, 2021, edition of Rampage against Fuego Del Sol.

Word on the internet is that Hook could be one of the many to leave AEW for WWE. Should he end up in the Stamford-based promotion, the young star will likely have to learn WWE’s style of sports and entertainment in NXT before the eventual main roster call-up.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four dream opponents for Hook in WWE:

#1. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense competitors on the NXT roster today. The Mad King has an incredibly high level of tolerance for pain and can dish out the most brutal of punishments on his opponents. His match against Dijak at NXT Battleground was a violent affair, to say the least.

Should Taz's son sign with WWE, he could enter into a feud with Ilja Dragunov. It will definitely be interesting to see two different styles clash inside the squared circle. Both superstars have years ahead of them and could learn a lot from working with each other.

#2. Charlie Dempsey

Charlie Dempsey was among a handful of superstars Shawn Michaels brought from NXT UK to Orlando, Florida, in 2022.

William Regal’s son possesses an untapped potential for technical wrestling and is continuing to learn under the watchful eye of Drew Gulak on the white and gold brand.

Pitting Hook, who has a similar technical style, against Dempsey could lead to an interesting match between the two. The two superstars could even align their interests and form a formidable trio alongside Drew Gulak.

#3. Chad Gable

Chad Gable is arguably the most underrated worker on the WWE roster today. Master Gable never fails to put on a spectacular match every time he’s in the ring with his opponent. His comedic timing is also spot-on, and his segments with Otis and Maxxine Durpri are great to watch.

Hook could work with Chad Gable upon his potential arrival on the main roster. He could even be an interesting addition to the Alpha Academy, provided Triple H keeps together the trio long enough for the young star to arrive on the main roster.

#4. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has been unstoppable ever since he debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle 2022.

The Enforcer is arguably the most unpredictable member of the Bloodline. Even Roman Reigns fears him, and that says a lot about the man who has been at the top of WWE for years now.

WWE could pit Solo against Hook to test the waters for a potential feud. Both superstars are known to no-sell offense. It will be interesting to see how the AEW star will fare in the WWE landscape should he sign with the sports and entertainment juggernaut.

Poll : 0 votes