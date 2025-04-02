Free agent reportedly heading to AEW files last minute trademark

Ahead of their rumored imminent AEW debut, a top free agent has filed a sudden trademark. This move could have been done as part of preparations for their arrival to the promotion.

Josh Alexander is one of the top names whose deals expired to start the year. He spent over six years with TNA, but decided not to re-sign with the company. He has gotten interest from both WWE and AEW, but has reportedly decided to head to the latter.

It has just been reported that the 37-year-old has filed to trademark "Canadian Strong Style." This is said to be for entertainment and merchandise purposes. It seems this may be part of his gimmick moving forward, and could have been done in preparation for his debut. It was reported by Fightful Select that he has been working on his visa, hence why he has yet to make his first appearance.

Josh Alexander reacted to Kevin Knight being signed to AEW

Should Josh Alexander become officially All-Elite, he would be joining an already stacked roster. However, he won't be the first major signing of the year, as the promotion has brought in major names like Megan Bayne, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight already in 2025.

Knight made his singles debut last weekend on AEW Collision against Jay White, and despite an impressive effort, he fell short in the match. Moments later, it was announced that the 28-year-old had been signed to the company, and this would not be the last the fans would see of him.

Alexander took to X/Twitter to send out a message to the young wrestler. He mentioned how he believed he was a star.

“Hot take. @Jet2Flyy is a ⭐️,” Alexander wrote.

It is unclear when the Walking Weapon will make his debut, but all focus will be on Dynasty taking place this weekend. This will be the promotion's second pay-per-view in 2025, and this looks to be another one that could go viral worldwide.

