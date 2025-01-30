Frustrated AEW star's nearly 300-day absence from Dynamite ends 

A female AEW talent, who according to reports voiced her eagerness to be utilized better on the company's programming recently, was featured on this week's episode of Dynamite. The star in question, Deonna Purrazzo, is widely held to be one of the most technically gifted wrestlers in her division.

All Elite Wrestling returned to Daily's Place last week for Collision: Homecoming, which featured a four-way bout featuring Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Deonna Purrazzo, and Yuka Sakazaki. The winner of the match was set to be awarded a TBS Championship opportunity against Mercedes Mone on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Towards the end of the aforementioned four-way, Purrazzo tried to steal the win by double-teaming Sakazaki alongside her Vendetta stable-mate, Taya Valkyrie. However, budding star Harley Cameron rushed to the ring to give The Magical Girl an assist against the heels, and although she was laid out by Purrazzo, the latter would be pinned by Yuka, who earned the title match in the process.

Trending

Ahead of Sakazaki's TBS Championship bout against Mercedes Mone on the January 29 episode of Dynamite, cameras caught up with The Vendetta backstage. Deonna Purrazzo lashed out at not being able to challenge The CEO herself, laying the blame on Harley Cameron's interference.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The Virtuosa asserted that their world was not built for women like her and Valkyrie, potentially alluding to her lackluster booking in AEW and her own reported efforts in asking to be featured more prominently on television.

Expand Tweet

The Vendetta concluded their promo with a final warning to Cameron, evidently promising to retaliate against the latter this week on Collision. It should be noted that this was Purrazzo's first appearance on Dynamite in quite some time, having last wrestled on the show on April 17, 2024.

Deonna Purrazzo on her reported dissatisfaction in AEW

Despite her undeniable skills as a performer, many feel Deonna Purrazzo has not been adequately showcased on AEW programming lately, with most of her recent matches and appearances taking place either on Rampage or on Collision. During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion offered her perspective on her booking over the past several months and voiced her resolve to make a more prominent mark in the company.

"You know what? There's ebbs and flows to all of this. There's been lots and lots of chatter. I am a workhorse. I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling. I have never stopped loving this. Again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game. Don't count me out of the fight, guys." [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Purrazzo will be in action on Dynamite anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback