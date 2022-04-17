"Me, my best friend and my hero" - Dax Harwood comments on WWE Hall of Famer managing FTR

FTR's hard hitter, Dax Harwood, recently took to Twitter to comment on the news that Bret Hart will manage the AEW team at Big Time Wrestling.

For months, Dax has dropped hints on social media as well as paid homage to the wrestling legend. It's unclear how, but the team has officially convinced Bret Hart to manage them. Hart's inclusion marks the second time a WWE Hall of Famer will manage FTR.

As a lifelong fan, Dax Harwood's tweet below is bursting at the seams with pride.

"The Hart Foundation vs The Horsemen. Aside from my daughter’s birth & my wedding, this might be the most special night of my life. My mentor, Arn Anderson, leads the Sons Of The Horsemen against me, my best friend, & my hero, Bret “The Hitman” Hart. 2022 is wild" - Dax Tweeted.

It's currently unclear whether or not this appearance will result in Hart formally managing FTR from here on out. The Hitman could likely be doing this as a one-off appearance that won't translate into an AEW stint. Regardless, this fact only adds more fuel to the fire on whether or not Hart will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Dax Harwood recently shared an image of Bret Hart sporting FTR's latest merchandise

Before Big Time Wrestling announced the match that would include Bret Hart, Dax took to Twitter to share a picture of the legend sporting their merchandise. Harwood has long since claimed to be in touch with Hart, and this tweet solidified that claim.

FTR have had a rollercoaster of a time in the past few months and has changed fan perceptions of themselves. Wherever the duo end up being managed by Bret Hart only puts them closer to being the "Living Legends" they claim to be.

