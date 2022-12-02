"Fu*king hit one of those godd*mn rifle shots" - Wrestling veteran wants WWE Superstar to replicate vicious AEW spot against Roman Reigns 

A recent notable move in AEW has been criticized by veteran Jim Cornette, who believes it would be better suited to select WWE Superstars.

Last week's edition of Dynamite saw Chris Jericho go up against Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World Title. While the JAS leader was able to take the win, his chest suffered a rather alarming cut from Ishi's powerful chops. The segment was highly praised by many fans, who hailed it as an inspired idea.

However, Jim Cornette believes that Jericho had bladed his chest to get the blood flowing. While he seemed impressed by the idea, Cornette claimed on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, that it would be put to better use in WWE:

"I kind of like the idea of what Jericho did. If it had been with anybody that's actually regularly in the company, and could ever mean anything on the program, or could ever sell a pay-per-view, or is ever going to be in a pay-per-view main event, or is ever going to be in an important position anywhere instead of Ishii. But blading the chest for the chops, in theory, I don't know why somebody hadn't done it before." (1:45 - 2:12)

He continued further:

"Walter Gunther, boy if they could do it in the WWE that would be a thing to do. If he got in a ring with fu*ck*ng Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, any major legitimate star and fu*ck*ng hit one of those godd*mn rifle shot swings on somebody's chest and they got a little color of the chest, that would be great." (3:03 - 3:19)

Jim Cornette has previously praised WWE Superstar Gunther

While Cornette is known to be critical of many AEW and WWE stars alike, he has praised a few pro wrestlers as well.

Gunther has been on a dominant run since June this year after he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship. Speaking about his classic match with Sheamus on Smackdown, Cornette talked about how he was a fan of the Ring General while praising the "slobber knocker" of a match.

With Gunther still holding on to his intercontinental title, it remains to be seen what he will do next.

