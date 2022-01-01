AEW star sends heartfelt message after Sammy Guevara confirms relationship with former WWE star

AEW star Fuego Del Sol sent Sammy Guevara a heartfelt message after he confirmed his relationship with Tay Conti.

Fuego Del Sol quoted a tweet from Sammy Guevara, where he confirmed his relationship with the former WWE star. Del Sol sent his heartiest congratulations to the former TNT Champion. He also wrote that Conti helped Sammy Guevara through a rough time:

As seen in the tweet quoted above, Guevara made his relationship with the Brazilian AEW star public with a picture of their New Year's celebration. Sammy's announcement gained traction on social media as the former TNT Champion proposed to his longtime girlfriend Pam on AEW TV a few months back.

Recently, Sammy announced his split from Pam, following which fans on social media displayed toxic behavior and accused Conti of causing the break-up. Conti even deactivated her Twitter account after the onslaught of various unfounded accusations. Now, both stars have confirmed that they're in a relationship.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's latest respective runs in AEW

Sammy Guevara recently lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes. On the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Rampage, Rhodes ended The Spanish God's title reign at 87 days.

Guevara won the title on AEW Dynamite by (Sept. 29) beating Miro. He then defended the title against Bobby Fish, marking Guevara's first successful title defense.

The Inner Circle star also successfully defended against Jay Lethal and Ethan Page. However, he couldn't beat Rhodes, who is now a three-time AEW TNT Champion.

On the other hand, Tay Conti has been feuding with The Bunny and Penelope Ford for quite some time now. Conti and Anna Jay have had their fair share of issues with The Bunny and Ford.

On AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, Tay Conti and Anna Jay faced The Bunny and Ford in a huge Street Fight Match. All four women took each other to the absolute limit in one of AEW's most brutal matches of all time.

Anna Jay eventually scored the victory for her team, submitting The Bunny for the win.

