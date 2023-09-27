"GAME CHANGER", "THANK YOU PAPA H" - WWE Universe explodes as Triple H officially welcomes new blockbuster signee

After weeks of rampant speculation, WWE via ESPN has officially confirmed the blockbuster signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill. According to reports, the former TBS Champion has signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

While there's no word on whether the 31-year-old will join NXT or jump straight to the main roster, Cargill will begin training at the performance center in Orlando today. The 5-foot-10 athlete was said to be a "high priority" for the creative team before her signing.

Triple H, who's the head of creative, has taken to his official Twitter handle to welcome the company's newest acquisition. The Hunter also affirmed that Jade Cargill is "here to change the game."

"A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill , to the @WWEUniverse," Triple H tweeted.

Triple H's tweet has left the WWE Universe buzzing all over social media, with fans expressing gratitude towards the CCO.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jade Cargill wrapped up her three-year stint with All Elite Wrestling on the September 13 episode of Rampage. In her final bout, she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship.

Teddy Long is optimistic about Jade Cargill's WWE booking

Despite Jade Cargill's excellent win-loss record in AEW, Teddy Long doesn't think Tony Khan used the 31-year-old star to her full potential.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown General Manager stated that Cargill has all the tools to be a big star in this business:

"I just don't think they used her right in AEW, because I think she surprised them, she became so talented, and they didn't expect that. When they found that out, I can see where the jealousy has started to come in. You can just see what's just happening, but she is just talented, looks good, and I mean she's got everything to make it in this business. So, I think WWE sees that, and they're gonna use her right," Long said.

As Jade Cargill embarks on her new voyage, fans eagerly await what the company has in store for her. Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently expressed his desire to see the former AEW star knock Becky Lynch off her perch.

Will the two women come face-to-face at No Mercy this Saturday? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's signing? Sound off in the comments section below.

