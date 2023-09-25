Becky Lynch or IYO SKY could soon lose their titles to Triple H's next rumored WWE signing, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes Jade Cargill's imminent WWE arrival could put Becky Lynch or IYO SKY's championship in serious jeopardy.

The 31-year-old star parted ways with AEW after failing to reclaim her TBS Championship from Kris Statlander on the September 13 episode of Rampage. Cargill is all but set to join the global juggernaut, albeit there's no official word on her rumored arrival.

Recent reports have suggested that the promising female star is currently in Orlando at the performance center. Moreover, the company is already working on creative plans for her, which could see the former AEW TBS Champion jump straight to the main roster.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter asserted that WWE could book Jade Cargill to dethrone either IYO SKY or Becky Lynch upon her potential debut:

"My deep throat in AEW told me that her [Jade Cargill] contract is up. She's always wanted to be [in] WWE. The women's champion in WWE, Iyo Sky, is an excellent professional wrestler, but she doesn't have that showmanship that someone like Jade has. So Jade coming in and making an immediate title change there could happen, or as you know Becky Lynch is now the NXT champion," Apter said.

The Hall of Fame journalist added:

"So you know, Becky might be out of the Women's Championship on the WWE's side just NXT, and it could wind up with Jade even going and beating Becky maybe at NXT. But I think they have big plans for her. I really do." (0:47 nonwards)

Check out the full clip below:

Vince Russo explains why he sees Jade Cargill debuting on WWE's main roster

Amid rampant speculation of her debut, fans have been wondering whether Jade Cargill will join NXT before receiving a main roster call-up.

Speaking on the recent edition of Writing With Russo, former head writer Vince Russo stated that Jade Cargill may not agree to work in NXT:

"See, that's the thing. If I'm her, I can't see her agreeing to go to NXT. I mean, really, bro? They tried to do that with James Storm, I mean. We have so many stories like that. Does she really need to start in NXT?"

Becky Lynch is currently slated to defend her NXT Women's title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy this month. It will be interesting to see if Cargill rains on Becky's parade if she retains her gold.

