  • "GET EM CHAMP," "So real" - Fans erupt as Jon Moxley gets a new name after shocking AEW snub

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:40 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley has suddenly been given an uncharacteristic nickname by a top AEW champion. This comes after they were involved in a brief skirmish with the Death Riders a few days ago.

To close out Dynamite this week, Kris Statlander pulled off an interesting swerve, as she has officially rejected the advances of Mox and his faction. For a few months now, they have been trying to get on her good side, and they finally cornered her, looking for an answer. It seemed at first that she was agreeing to join them, but she attacked Wheeler Yuta and flipped off Mox.

A few days ago, Marina Shafir expressed her frustrations towards Kris Statlander, as the two are now set to be in mixed-tag team action with Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin. Stat replied to this and claimed that after this match, they'll go running back to their "Mommy Mox". This was a hilarious nickname given to the former AEW World Champion.

"We’ll see how you [Marina Shafir] feel next week when stat daddy makes you go crying to mommy Mox," she wrote.
Fans have reacted to this, and they all liked the new nickname given to Jon Moxley. They were all supportive of how Statlander clapped back at the Death Riders.

One fan, interestingly, claimed that she went too far, as the Purveyor of Violence did all he could to get on her good side, including giving her constant support over the past few months.

Kris Statlander's first message after rejecting Jon Moxley and the Death Riders

What started as small interactions backstage between Stat and Mox finally turned into a major confrontation a few days ago on Dynamite. With her being the new AEW Women's World Champion, the Death Riders have fast-tracked their plans to bring her in.

However, she ended up flat out rejecting their offer. She even went as far as to blindside Wheeler Yuta and flip off Jon Moxley before running away with Harley Cameron. She has taken to X/Twitter and posted a picture of her brief encounter with Mox that night. It seems like she is proud of the way she baited the group into believing they had a chance to get her.

It is unclear how both Jon Moxley and the Death Riders will retaliate. But she should first focus on the mixed-tag team match she'll have on Dynamite next week.

