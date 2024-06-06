"Glad you and Max get to work together" - Fans erupt in joy as MJF's girlfriend officially joins AEW

MJF's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, has officially joined AEW. The wrestling universe is insanely happy with the new addition to Tony Khan's roster.

Alicia made a surprise appearance on this week's Dynamite backstage, interviewing Mark Briscoe. Following the show, she revealed that she is officially All Elite and will be a part of the company's flagship show every Wednesday.

Check out her post below:

Following her announcement on social media, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to her becoming a part of Tony Khan's roster. People congratulated her on the beginning of her new journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Congrats! It was a long time coming," posted a fan.

"One of the most underrated best interviewers in the business," wrote another.

Some fans hope to see Alicia in a segment alongside her boyfriend, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"Now you can work alongside your boyfriend. Welcome to AEW," tweeted a fan.

"I'm glad you and Max get to work together. I'm sure your segments will be interesting. Congratulations," this user wrote

Alicia Atout was 'mortified' after receiving a birthday gift from MJF

Alicia Atout celebrated her 29th birthday on June 1. On her special day, her boyfriend MJF, decided to give her a funny gift. It was a Disney hat.

In a post shared on her social media profile, she joked about how embarrassed and mortified she felt after receiving the gift from Friedman.

“Soooooo @The_MJF got me the most embarrassing choice of all the Disney hats. 😡🧁 I legitimately was mortified haha. Regardless, it was a pretty magical birthday. This trip tired me out. Time to recharge. 🐭💫,” she wrote.

Check out her post below:

The Salt of the Earth first met the Canadian interviewer and YouTube personality back in 2017 during an interview on the AMBY channel. The interview didn't go well due to MJF's annoying nature.

The same thing happened again after a year in another interview. However, things sorted out eventually and the two became close. They confirmed their relationship last year.

