"Go to AEW" - Fans make feelings known after top star leaves WWE

A major WWE duo has seemingly left the sports entertainment juggernaut. It appears that a section of fans want the stars in question, Scarlett and Karrion Kross, to cross over to AEW.The Herald of Doomsday and The Smokeshow returned to WWE in 2022, less than a year after their initial release from the company. Scarlett accompanied and aided Kross in his feuds against Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles, and was a member of The Final Testament alongside her husband, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering. Both Scarlett and Kross continued to be featured on television even after the faction disbanded, largely due to positive responses to their character work.However, news broke recently that WWE has chosen not to renew either Scarlett or Kross' contracts, marking the end of their latest run with the company. Scarlett confirmed the rumor earlier with a heartfelt social media post in which she thanked her colleagues and fans for their support.Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to respond to Scarlett's tweet. While most users criticized the Stamford-based promotion for letting her and Karrion Kross go, and wished the duo the best for their future, a number of comments suggested that they should consider jumping ship to AEW, although opposition was also voiced to that opinion.WhiteLlamaPooPoo | Twitch @WhiteLlamaPooPLINKHey @TonyKhan - pick up the phone.Primetime TB @Primetime_TBLINKMaybe another @ThisIsTNA run? Would gladly watch you guys there and continue to support #WWENXT, #Smackdown, and #AAALucha. And give #WWERaw another shot when it gets interesting again. I hate the OTHER company, hope you don't consider it #WeWantScarlett #WeWantKrossargandona_inthematrix @ArgandonaAndreeLINKGo to AEW.DK @DK4U300LINKMaybe an @AEW run i was there for my first show and it was really good last nightRicardo Ortiz @RicardoOrt65021LINKCome to the big leagues of A-E-WDavid @DHurrayLINKIt's really sad that WWE chose this route. Wishing you the very best!It remains to be seen where Scarlett and Kross will appear next in the pro wrestling industry.AEW's Dustin Rhodes on Karrion Kross' WWE exitWrestling fans from across the world have expressed their disappointment over WWE not renewing Karrion Kross' contract. Some time after his exit from the company, former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes expressed his support for The Devil of Monterrey on X/Twitter, echoing sympathy for the star over his release despite his work ethic and performances.&quot;I understand the &quot;Good Soldier &quot; thing all too well. Sux,&quot; wrote Rhodes.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKI understand the &quot;Good Soldier &quot; thing all too well. SuxThe Natural also praised the former NXT Champion, writing:&quot;He's a great dude,&quot; he wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKHe's a great dude.Whether Rhodes might end up crossing paths with Kross in AEW remains to be seen.