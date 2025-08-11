  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Go to AEW" - Fans make feelings known after top star leaves WWE

"Go to AEW" - Fans make feelings known after top star leaves WWE

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 11, 2025 03:05 GMT
AEW currently employs a number of ex-WWE names [Image Credits: AEW
AEW currently employs a number of ex-WWE names [Image Credits: AEW's website]

A major WWE duo has seemingly left the sports entertainment juggernaut. It appears that a section of fans want the stars in question, Scarlett and Karrion Kross, to cross over to AEW.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday and The Smokeshow returned to WWE in 2022, less than a year after their initial release from the company. Scarlett accompanied and aided Kross in his feuds against Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles, and was a member of The Final Testament alongside her husband, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering. Both Scarlett and Kross continued to be featured on television even after the faction disbanded, largely due to positive responses to their character work.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, news broke recently that WWE has chosen not to renew either Scarlett or Kross' contracts, marking the end of their latest run with the company. Scarlett confirmed the rumor earlier with a heartfelt social media post in which she thanked her colleagues and fans for their support.

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to respond to Scarlett's tweet. While most users criticized the Stamford-based promotion for letting her and Karrion Kross go, and wished the duo the best for their future, a number of comments suggested that they should consider jumping ship to AEW, although opposition was also voiced to that opinion.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen where Scarlett and Kross will appear next in the pro wrestling industry.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes on Karrion Kross' WWE exit

Wrestling fans from across the world have expressed their disappointment over WWE not renewing Karrion Kross' contract. Some time after his exit from the company, former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes expressed his support for The Devil of Monterrey on X/Twitter, echoing sympathy for the star over his release despite his work ethic and performances.

Ad
"I understand the "Good Soldier " thing all too well. Sux," wrote Rhodes.
Ad

The Natural also praised the former NXT Champion, writing:

"He's a great dude," he wrote.

Whether Rhodes might end up crossing paths with Kross in AEW remains to be seen.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications