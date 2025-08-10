Major AEW name reacts to Karrion Kross’ apparent departure from WWE

Karrion Kross has been one of the hottest points of discussion among professional wrestling fans as of late. The Doom Walker has been controversially moved to the alumni section of WWE's roster page, hinting that he could be on his way out of the company. Recently, a major AEW name reacted to these developments on social media.

Former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes shared his thoughts on the ongoing happenings around Karrion Kross. It was reported that his contract with WWE has expired, and he is yet to ink a new deal with the company. However, surprisingly, the Stamford-based promotion moved him and his wife, Scarlett, to the alumni section, sparking massive outrage among fans online.

Some fans acknowledged Kross as the good soldier for the WWE Universe. Dustin Rhodes reacted to the situation by expressing a sense of relatability and voicing his disappointment over Karrion Kross’s status with WWE.

"I understand the "Good Soldier " thing all too well. Sux," wrote Rhodes.

Later, a fan asked that The Natural take Kross under his wing if he ever joins All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes responded by praising The Doom Walker as a good guy, hinting at a possible alliance should the former NXT Champion arrive in AEW.

"He's a great dude," he wrote.

Check out Rhodes' X posts below:

Karrion Kross expressed uncertainty with WWE in his most recent comments

Before being moved to WWE's alumni section, Karrion Kross shared his thoughts on several things about his status with the Stamford-based promotion. The Doom Walker asked his fans not to believe everything they see on the internet while expressing some sort of uncertainty about his future with the company.

Speaking with Joey Karni on The Angle, the former NXT Champion claimed that a lot of stuff online is not true. Kross then stated that he hopes he and his wife, Scarlett, will be back on WWE TV with a new contract.

"I hope so, I see things being written online right now, um specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people but I don't want to bullsh*t but uh I hope so, I hope we do comeback," said Kross. (From 27:29 onwards)

Check out the full interview below:

One thing that needs to be noted is that these comments were made before he was moved to WWE's alumni section. That said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 40-year-old from here on in the world professional wrestling.

