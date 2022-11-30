Despite being the top-ranked tag team in AEW, FTR has been vocal about being dissatisfied with their booking in recent months. Amid rumors of their contract expiry, fans have flocked to Twitter to react to the possibility of the duo leaving the promotion to wrestle under Triple H's direction in WWE.

In an interview with Fightful Select, Dax Harwood believed that his current AEW contract would expire at the end of April 2023. He continued by saying that he and Cash Wheeler have discussed several ideas, including the possibility of taking a year-long break from competing for major organizations and focusing solely on just doing things that are fun for them.

The opportunity to work with more independent businesses and other organizations has helped them realize how much they love independent wrestling.

Here’s how the fans on Twitter reacted to FTR's contract status.

Y P @imYash07 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Dax Harwood has claimed that he's under the belief his current AEW contract ends at the end of April 2023. FTR originally actually thought they'd be up last year. Dax Harwood has claimed that he's under the belief his current AEW contract ends at the end of April 2023. FTR originally actually thought they'd be up last year. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/VRt370RC7N Good chances FTR goes back to WWE but should they really go? They weren't treated with the respect they've been in AEW (despite some recent poor booking) but they've been enjoying and putting banger performances in another promotion too! I'd really like them to continue tbf twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Good chances FTR goes back to WWE but should they really go? They weren't treated with the respect they've been in AEW (despite some recent poor booking) but they've been enjoying and putting banger performances in another promotion too! I'd really like them to continue tbf twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Scott Mitchell @ScottsScoop44



They probably want to be the main tag team in a company's tag division. With the Bucks around, that won't happen in AEW. @SeanRossSapp Not sure where they'll go, but I definitely don't see them staying in AEW when their contracts are up.They probably want to be the main tag team in a company's tag division. With the Bucks around, that won't happen in AEW. @SeanRossSapp Not sure where they'll go, but I definitely don't see them staying in AEW when their contracts are up. They probably want to be the main tag team in a company's tag division. With the Bucks around, that won't happen in AEW.

Ultimo Bird (-_•) @FightBirdFight FTR's deals being up soon is very interesting. They've got three different belts they can't take over to WWE, and they're on their way to a fourth. ROH Final Battle could be very interesting... FTR's deals being up soon is very interesting. They've got three different belts they can't take over to WWE, and they're on their way to a fourth. ROH Final Battle could be very interesting... https://t.co/cU0eugccyV

Eggnogmaniac @Pastabreaddood If FTR go back to WWE with their tag division losing to the Usos for their not even gold belts, I personally think Bret Hart would be disappointed If FTR go back to WWE with their tag division losing to the Usos for their not even gold belts, I personally think Bret Hart would be disappointed

🅰️🅾️ @RULXRAO Yesssirrrrrrr FTR going back home to the fed?!?!? Think about all the matchups they’ll have! Yesssirrrrrrr FTR going back home to the fed?!?!? Think about all the matchups they’ll have! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/9x2GiIGrYt

Stuttering Stanley @StutteringStan7 @BackupHangman Not saying they're gonna stay with aew, but I'd be shocked if they went back to the fed. Especially with how much they've enjoyed the freedom to work places like AAA and njpw. That and the tag division in the fed hasn't really changed in ways they'd like. But money talks. @BackupHangman Not saying they're gonna stay with aew, but I'd be shocked if they went back to the fed. Especially with how much they've enjoyed the freedom to work places like AAA and njpw. That and the tag division in the fed hasn't really changed in ways they'd like. But money talks.

FAR @FAR5222 @BackupHangman Cody, FTR, Punk vs Bloodline, Summer 2023 is nasty business we are all here for. @BackupHangman Cody, FTR, Punk vs Bloodline, Summer 2023 is nasty business we are all here for.

WWE Hall of Famer won for the first time in over a decade thanks to the former AEW tag team champion FTR

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat teamed up with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event.

In the end, the team of FTR and Ricky ’The Dragon’ Steamboat picked up a win in the main event. Dax Harwood took to Twitter after the outing to share high praise for The Dragon.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



#ReturnOfTheDragon Steamboat Armdrag! Steamboat Armdrag!#ReturnOfTheDragon https://t.co/BEP7Oxckre I watched from the apron in amazement tonight. It had nothing to do with his moves or his athleticism. I was in awe of the little things he did. Things that made millions fall in absolute love with Ricky. They all reacted to the man; not the moves. I felt inferior tonight. twitter.com/jjwilliamswon/… I watched from the apron in amazement tonight. It had nothing to do with his moves or his athleticism. I was in awe of the little things he did. Things that made millions fall in absolute love with Ricky. They all reacted to the man; not the moves. I felt inferior tonight. twitter.com/jjwilliamswon/…

Apart from the endeavors in AEW, FTR is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion. The duo will defend their ROH gold at the Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 10th against Austin & Colten Gunn.

Even though the FTR's future is promising, All Elite Wrestling fans will be saddened if they really leave. However, it would be intriguing to see if Harwood and Wheeler would give Triple H's leadership in WWE another chance after their rumored AEW departure.

