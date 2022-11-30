Despite being the top-ranked tag team in AEW, FTR has been vocal about being dissatisfied with their booking in recent months. Amid rumors of their contract expiry, fans have flocked to Twitter to react to the possibility of the duo leaving the promotion to wrestle under Triple H's direction in WWE.
In an interview with Fightful Select, Dax Harwood believed that his current AEW contract would expire at the end of April 2023. He continued by saying that he and Cash Wheeler have discussed several ideas, including the possibility of taking a year-long break from competing for major organizations and focusing solely on just doing things that are fun for them.
The opportunity to work with more independent businesses and other organizations has helped them realize how much they love independent wrestling.
Here’s how the fans on Twitter reacted to FTR's contract status.
WWE Hall of Famer won for the first time in over a decade thanks to the former AEW tag team champion FTR
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat teamed up with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event.
In the end, the team of FTR and Ricky ’The Dragon’ Steamboat picked up a win in the main event. Dax Harwood took to Twitter after the outing to share high praise for The Dragon.
Apart from the endeavors in AEW, FTR is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion. The duo will defend their ROH gold at the Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 10th against Austin & Colten Gunn.
Even though the FTR's future is promising, All Elite Wrestling fans will be saddened if they really leave. However, it would be intriguing to see if Harwood and Wheeler would give Triple H's leadership in WWE another chance after their rumored AEW departure.
Do you think FTR should return to WWE under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comments below.
We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here