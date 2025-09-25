"Go wipe your tears"- Top champion takes a massive shot at Death Riders member following AEW Dynamite

A top champion has left fans in a frenzy after her recent actions on AEW Dynamite. The star has now taken a massive shot at a Death Riders member.

Ad

That star is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien has been on a high ever since winning the title from Toni Storm in a 4-way match that also included Thekla and Jamie Hayter at All Out. This week on Dynamite, Statlander successfully defended her title against Mina Shirakawa in the main event of the show. After the match, Stat was confronted by the Death Riders, a group that had been pursuing her for a while. The 30-year-old star decided not to join Jon Moxley's faction and left quickly through the crowd after taking out Wheeler Yuta and flipping off Moxley.

Ad

Trending

Shortly after the event, Statlander took to Instagram and referenced the incident by posting a photo of herself giving two middle fingers while in the crowd. This prompted a reply from Death Riders member Daniel Garcia, who responded by flipping her off in the comments. Statlander then replied to Garcia, asking him to wipe his tears with Yuta's hair.

"@garciawrestling go wipe your tears with Yuta’s hair," Statlander wrote.

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Check out Statlander's comment below and Instagram post here.

Statlander's comment [Screenshot taken from her Instagram post]

Kris Statlander will compete in a major mixed tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander has made her stance clear with the Death Riders after refusing to join them, but now, she has been immediately scheduled for a major match against the group. Shortly after this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan announced on X that the Women's World Champion will team up with Darby Allin to face Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta at next week's AEW Dynamite in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match.

Ad

"Wednesday, 10/1 #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show. Tornado Mixed Tag. Women’s World Champion @CallMeKrisStat/@DarbyAllin vs. @MarinaShafir /@WheelerYuta. Statlander made it clear she isn’t joining The DeathRiders! She will team with Darby to fight Marina/Yuta THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony announced.

It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious next Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!