"Go wipe your tears"- Top champion takes a massive shot at Death Riders member following AEW Dynamite

A top champion has left fans in a frenzy after her recent actions on AEW Dynamite. The star has now taken a massive shot at a Death Riders member.
That star is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien has been on a high ever since winning the title from Toni Storm in a 4-way match that also included Thekla and Jamie Hayter at All Out. This week on Dynamite, Statlander successfully defended her title against Mina Shirakawa in the main event of the show. After the match, Stat was confronted by the Death Riders, a group that had been pursuing her for a while. The 30-year-old star decided not to join Jon Moxley's faction and left quickly through the crowd after taking out Wheeler Yuta and flipping off Moxley.
Shortly after the event, Statlander took to Instagram and referenced the incident by posting a photo of herself giving two middle fingers while in the crowd. This prompted a reply from Death Riders member Daniel Garcia, who responded by flipping her off in the comments. Statlander then replied to Garcia, asking him to wipe his tears with Yuta's hair.
"@garciawrestling go wipe your tears with Yuta’s hair," Statlander wrote.
Check out Statlander's comment below and Instagram post here.
Kris Statlander will compete in a major mixed tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite
Kris Statlander has made her stance clear with the Death Riders after refusing to join them, but now, she has been immediately scheduled for a major match against the group. Shortly after this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan announced on X that the Women's World Champion will team up with Darby Allin to face Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta at next week's AEW Dynamite in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match.
"Wednesday, 10/1 #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show. Tornado Mixed Tag. Women’s World Champion @CallMeKrisStat/@DarbyAllin vs. @MarinaShafir /@WheelerYuta. Statlander made it clear she isn’t joining The DeathRiders! She will team with Darby to fight Marina/Yuta THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony announced.
It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious next Wednesday.
