Major AEW name sends an offensive message to Kris Statlander after she rejects the Death Riders

An AEW star sent out a message for Kris Statlander after she refused to join forces with the Death Riders. The drama took place on the most recent episode of Dynamite.
After Kris Statlander became the AEW Women's World Champion at All Out 2025, the Death Riders were even more interested in adding her to the group than the past few months of approaching her. Following her first successful title defense in the main event of Dynamite, Statlander was confronted by the Death Riders.
Kris Statlander finally rejected the Death Riders, as she took out Wheeler Yuta before showing the middle finger to Jon Moxley. Statlander also shared her picture showing the middle finger on her Instagram handle after Dynamite. The new Death Riders member, Daniel Garcia sent a middle finger to Statlander for her refusal to join the faction.
Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!
Nonetheless, Kris Statlander also told Daniel Garcia to wipe his tears with Wheeler Yuta's hair in reply to his middle finger emoji comment.
Major mix tag match announced for AEW Dynamite involving Kris Statlander
After Kris Statlander refused to join the Death Riders on AEW Dynamite and ran away, Darby Allin also showed up. Darby chased Jon Moxley with a flamethrower, as he is still not done with him after their brutal encounter at All Out 2025.
Considering all the chaos this week, Tony Khan announced a mixed tornado tag match between the team of Kris Statlander and Darby Allin and the team of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir next week on Dynamite:
"Wednesday, 10/1 #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show Tornado Mixed Tag Women’s World Champion @CallMeKrisStat/@DarbyAllin vs @MarinaShafir /@WheelerYuta Statlander made it clear she isn’t joining The DeathRiders! She will team with Darby to fight Marina/Yuta THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony announced.
It remains to be seen what transpires in the mixed tag match next Wednesday.
WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!