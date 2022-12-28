"Go WrestleMania vs. The Queen" - Wrestling fans major AEW star to jump ship to WWE for a dream encounter against Charlotte Flair

The wrestling world reacted to a potential dream encounter between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and WWE icon Charlotte Flair.

The Queen and Cargill were recently involved in an exchange on Twitter, with the latter expressing her desire to face Flair. The 13-time women's champion responded with a heartfelt message for the AEW star.

The Twitterati wasted little after this interaction between the two stars and hyped up a potential blockbuster match between them. While one fan wanted a bout between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, another chimed in by claiming that the TBS Champion will "always be better."

Below are some of the reactions to the same:

꧁༺ 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮 ༻꧂ @ThatGirlLisaNY @Fightful Jade will always be better than Charlotte. Jade is doing all of this on her own without the help of a famous daddy. Jades not a spoiled princess. If Charlotte ever went to AEW I can guarantee she won’t be welcome with open arms. Charlotte buried 1/3 of AEWS women’s roster in WWE. @Fightful Jade will always be better than Charlotte. Jade is doing all of this on her own without the help of a famous daddy. Jades not a spoiled princess. If Charlotte ever went to AEW I can guarantee she won’t be welcome with open arms. Charlotte buried 1/3 of AEWS women’s roster in WWE.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @Fightful Jade Cargill is funny. That TBS title to Charlotte is probably about as prestigious right now as the 24/7 championship. @Fightful Jade Cargill is funny. That TBS title to Charlotte is probably about as prestigious right now as the 24/7 championship.

Mr. NXT @DreamWWE @Fightful when does Jades contract is up ? + i think she should go to NXT first ... @Fightful when does Jades contract is up ? + i think she should go to NXT first ...

Marvyn♍️ @PeacefulMarvyn @Fightful There should be a crossover between AEW and WWE at the Royal Rumble @Fightful There should be a crossover between AEW and WWE at the Royal Rumble

ShawnTayWise @KyoAlexiel @Fightful As much as I'd like that match... but.. Charlotte legit has the record of ending Asuka's undefeated streak in WWE.. if Charlotte were to end Jade's that would give Charlotte a real title of ending winstreaks. @Fightful As much as I'd like that match... but.. Charlotte legit has the record of ending Asuka's undefeated streak in WWE.. if Charlotte were to end Jade's that would give Charlotte a real title of ending winstreaks.

BonToliver @Armymiles90Cuh @Fightful Jade would get carried most likley but intriguing nonetheless @Fightful Jade would get carried most likley but intriguing nonetheless

Sports Guy @smsportsguy @Fightful Ooh I’d love to see Charlotte take Jade to school and serve up a wrestling lesson of a lifetime . @Fightful Ooh I’d love to see Charlotte take Jade to school and serve up a wrestling lesson of a lifetime .

The Hook @DirtyDangles42 @Fightful That match would be Fire!! Or Jade and Asuka. I wish these companies would do joint shows so bad! @Fightful That match would be Fire!! Or Jade and Asuka. I wish these companies would do joint shows so bad!

Konnan and Disco Inferno recently opened up Jade Cargill's stint in AEW

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Inferno shared their thoughts on Cargill's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Disco Inferno was of the opinion that there aren't enough "experienced girls" in AEW to help elevate Jade Cargill.

"She [Jade Cargill] just needs to be working – that’s the problem with AEW, there’s not enough more experienced girls to put her in the ring with to make her better," Disco said. [From 01:07 onward]

Konnan solely blamed Tony Khan for fumbling with the TBS Champion and even drew comparisons to the top star's booking:

"But that’s not her main problem, her main problem is the same problem that Wardlow, Adam Cole [have]. That’s a bigger problem, the bad booking, the CM Punk [controversy], you know? Bad stuff," Konnan said. [From 01:18 onward]

While Cargill's run in All Elite Wrestling might be a little underwhelming, she has managed to have an impressive undefeated streak in the promotion. It will be interesting to see how Khan books her in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Jade Cargill will ever jump ship to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

