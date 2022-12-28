"Go WrestleMania vs. The Queen" - Wrestling fans major AEW star to jump ship to WWE for a dream encounter against Charlotte Flair

The wrestling world reacted to a potential dream encounter between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and WWE icon Charlotte Flair.
The Queen and Cargill were recently involved in an exchange on Twitter, with the latter expressing her desire to face Flair. The 13-time women's champion responded with a heartfelt message for the AEW star.
The Twitterati wasted little after this interaction between the two stars and hyped up a potential blockbuster match between them. While one fan wanted a bout between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, another chimed in by claiming that the TBS Champion will "always be better."
Below are some of the reactions to the same:
Konnan and Disco Inferno recently opened up Jade Cargill's stint in AEW
While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Inferno shared their thoughts on Cargill's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Disco Inferno was of the opinion that there aren't enough "experienced girls" in AEW to help elevate Jade Cargill.
"She [Jade Cargill] just needs to be working – that’s the problem with AEW, there’s not enough more experienced girls to put her in the ring with to make her better," Disco said. [From 01:07 onward]
Konnan solely blamed Tony Khan for fumbling with the TBS Champion and even drew comparisons to the top star's booking:
"But that’s not her main problem, her main problem is the same problem that Wardlow, Adam Cole [have]. That’s a bigger problem, the bad booking, the CM Punk [controversy], you know? Bad stuff," Konnan said. [From 01:18 onward]
While Cargill's run in All Elite Wrestling might be a little underwhelming, she has managed to have an impressive undefeated streak in the promotion. It will be interesting to see how Khan books her in the foreseeable future.
