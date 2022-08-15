"I could have hurt every single person" - Wrestling legend Goldberg recounts shocking incident featuring popular AEW star at WWE event

WWE legend Goldberg has recounted one of the most divisive matches of his career which involved former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, the Elimination Chamber match from SummerSlam 2003.

The main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer for 2003 was only the second Elimination Chamber match in WWE history, and the first to feature the former WCW Champion.

While the match may not be remembered fondly for its ending, it does feature one of the most iconic moments in WWE's history, when Goldberg speared Chris Jericho through bulletproof glass into one of the chamber's pods.

Speaking with Jericho on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, the former WWE Universal Champion used the iconic spear as an example of how he tried to take care of his opponents, which goes against the common theory that Bill wasn't safe in the ring.

"Remember Elimination Chamber, when I put you through the glass. If I didn't care about you as a human being, I never would have picked the glass up off of you after. Those little things that people don't see. They don't get it. I could have hurt every single person I got in the ring with, and vice versa, everybody could have hurt me, at the end of the day, you try to be as professional as humanly possible and work for the betterment of the business." (H/T Fightful).

The former WCW star has had a reputation for being unsafe for many years, with the main argument being that he ended Bret Hart's career, something "The Hitman" has never fully let go of.

Goldberg loves the AEW star, despite having a fight backstage in WWE

It's not uncommon for wrestlers to come to blows backstage at events, especially when it's between two men who truly believe that they are the best at what they do. This is exactly what happened to Goldberg and Chris Jericho at a WWE event in 2003.

However, all of these years later, Bill has buried the hatchet and recently told SHAK Wrestling that he absolutely loves Jericho despite their history.

"I love Chris to death. I do. I'm actually doing his podcast in a week. Yeah, so life's too short to [hold grudges]. He's always come to bat for me which was truly heart wrenching for me. It was. To know that we've been through what we went through and this dude would go to bat for me, that just shows what a good freakin dude he is." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling) [9:30 - 10:00].

