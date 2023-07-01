Goldberg's AEW debut against former WWE star would generate a lot of interest, says Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno feels optimistic about the prospect of Goldberg locking horns with a former WWE star. The man in question is Ryback, who recently teased his return to pro wrestling in AEW.

Goldberg had a successful second stint with WWE during 2016-2022, culminating with him losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. After his contract wasn't renewed, the former Universal Champion parted ways with the global juggernaut.

Speculations have been running rampant about Da Man joining All Elite Wrestling soon. He was heavily rumored to be Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner at the Forbidden Door event, but that never came to fruition.

On the other hand, contract disputes led to Ryback's departure from WWE after a 12-year stint in August 2016. He wrestled in several independent promotions following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion until 2018. However, The Big Guy is seemingly ready to lace his boots again by dropping multiple hints of being Goldberg's potential final opponent.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Disco Inferno mentioned that he is all for witnessing the two stars in action.

"Honestly, I think Ryback versus Goldberg is an absolutely very compelling match that would generate interest... That's 100% interesting, you know, how often can we book a match with two big guys that come across as A-list stars? Not often," said Inferno. (1.29-1.50)

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



“I've had talks with Bill Goldberg at times about AEW. That's probably all I can say.” Tony Khan on the #ForbiddenDoor media call yesterday asked about Goldberg possibly coming to AEW:“I've had talks with Bill Goldberg at times about AEW. That's probably all I can say.” Tony Khan on the #ForbiddenDoor media call yesterday asked about Goldberg possibly coming to AEW:“I've had talks with Bill Goldberg at times about AEW. That's probably all I can say.” 👀 https://t.co/AW9ABN7HDf

Ryback wants to face Goldberg at All In 2023

Ryback has expressed his desire to face the former WCW Champion numerous times, especially recently. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently shared a clip consisting of a graphic of himself and the Hall of Famer with the All In logo in the foreground.

On the Roundtable of Pro Wrestling podcast, The Big Guy spoke about wanting to retire Goldberg at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

"You heard the talk of doing it in Israel on pay-per-view. I think that’s fine. I understand that, and I’m not against that, but I do think it’s better served for him. I think it would be better done in AEW All In if it’s something that could be done and worked out,” said Ryback.

(You can read more here)

RYBACK @Ryback twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Feed Me Goldberg! Despite @wwe illegally restricting my social media the last 7 years YOU great fans have kept me alive. We have a lot of work to do, but MY story is just beginning. @lindayacc @elonmusk The truth always wins and my Hunger will never be fulfilled! #Hungry Feed Me Goldberg! Despite @wwe illegally restricting my social media the last 7 years YOU great fans have kept me alive. We have a lot of work to do, but MY story is just beginning. @lindayacc @elonmusk The truth always wins and my Hunger will never be fulfilled! #Hungry… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RJ1XZfumZQ

All In is scheduled for August 27 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Amid heavy speculations, it remains to be seen Tony Khan has plans for the rumored high-octane battle at the mega event.

Would you like to see the two behemoths face each other? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you're using quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes