"Goldberg's replacement revealed" - Fans convinced of AEW's next blockbuster signing as former WWE Superstar teases return after 5 years

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter after he dropped a potential tease about signing with AEW.

The Big Guy hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since 2018, when he supposedly competed in his final match before calling it quits.

The 41-year-old was best known for his time with WWE, where he was mired in the upper-mid card division before a contract dispute led to his sudden departure from the company in August 2016.

Having often been compared to Goldberg due to his sheer resemblance with WCW Icon's menacing personality, Ryback hasn't had the same success when it comes to a championship resume.

Amidst his wrestling hiatus, Ryback took to his YouTube channel to upload a montage video of his old self, flashing the AEW logo in the clip.

His cryptic tease has caught many fans by surprise, with some fans already mulling over the possibility of the former Intercontinental Champion coming out of retirement to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Ryback seems to be teasing signing with AEW. Ryback seems to be teasing signing with AEW. https://t.co/ibTsXwAGOS

The0 @The0Bagwell @WrestlingNewsCo I think The Big Guy deserves a redemption run. He was really over during his time. @WrestlingNewsCo I think The Big Guy deserves a redemption run. He was really over during his time.

Xaliby @Xalibyy @WrestlingNewsCo Were gonna see CM Punk Vs Ryback no way this is true @WrestlingNewsCo Were gonna see CM Punk Vs Ryback no way this is true

Former WWE Superstar Ryback wants to face AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

Despite being away from professional wrestling for almost five years, Ryback has continued to tease his return to the ring.

Earlier this year, the veteran talked about the possibility of facing AEW star Wardlow if the opportunity comes knocking on his door:

"Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal, I think. I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. We're just waiting for the official documentation, which might be a few more months, but once that documentation is in my hands, we will be able to move forward and do business. I'm finally healthy. I'm back and this is the year...There's a lot of guys that I have my eye on. Wardlow piques my interest, and I think there's a big opportunity right there," Ryback said.

Bernie mcmahon @Berniemcmahon21 @TonyKhan now I wish in AEW you will make Ryback vs Wardlow for The TNT Championship 🤔🤔 @TonyKhan now I wish in AEW you will make Ryback vs Wardlow for The TNT Championship 🤔🤔 https://t.co/PZPKv1hPpl

Aside from Mr. Mayhem, The Big Guy has also expressed interest in facing 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega.

With the launch of the new show Collision on Saturday Night and AEW possibly doing a hard brand split, Tony Khan could bring in someone like Ryback to bolster his roster.

As of this writing, there's no word on whether the two parties have held talks about working together. Only time will tell whether the former WWE Superstar's latest tease will lead to his potential AEW signing.

What do you make of former WWE Superstar Ryback's YouTube short? Would you like to see him in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes