"Good times" - Top AEW star names Roman Reigns on the Mount Rushmore of "Party Animals"

A top AEW star recently named the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the Mount Rushmore of "Party Animals." The star in question is Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho has had a long and well-accomplished professional wrestling career spanning over thirty years. While the AEW star has worked across multiple promotions, he came to prominence during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he became a Grand Slam Champion. Jericho has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2019.

During the recent edition of Truth or Dab Rapid Fire, Chris Jericho was asked about his Mount Rushmore of backstage party animals. The Ocho replied that he had a gang for a while with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe, talking about his time in WWE.

The 52-year-old remembered another group that included Raven, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Curt Hennig, and Dennis Rodman. Chris Jericho called them good times but added they didn't do it anymore.

"Gallows and Anderson, and Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, we had a gang for a while. Me, Raven, Mongo McMichael and Curt Hennig. [Laughs] Good times. Dennis Rodman, lots of fun there. But we don’t do that sort of thing anymore, kids. Do not try this at home," Jericho said. (H/t Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho addresses WWE's victory over AEW

On October 10, 2023, AEW and WWE went head to head on a Tuesday night, with Dynamite and NXT competing for Television ratings. While both companies built a formidable lineup for their respective shows, NXT garnered more viewers.

Expand Tweet

Talking recently with The Messenger, Chris Jericho called out the Stamford-based company for filling up the show with some of its top names, including legends like John Cena and the Undertaker, and said that AEW could have done the same but didn't and relied on its wrestlers. The Ocho claimed that Dynamite was the better show and said:

"So, don't get too far up your own a** because you didn't do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn't bother me. It's competition, man. It's good for the fans, it's good for the companies," Chris Jericho said. [H/T The Messenger]

What are your thoughts about Jericho's comments on NXT's win over Dynamite? Tell us in the comments section below.