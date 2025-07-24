“Grass isn’t always greener,” Pack him up”- Fans react to former AEW star’s booking in WWE

WWE has made several important signings this year. Interestingly, many of them are former AEW stars. Names such as Mariah May, Rey Fenix, Penta, Aleister Black, and more have held titles in the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, many current All Elite Wrestling names will likely jump ship in the future. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Saints joined World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. He currently performs on NXT, and if he plays his cards right, he will be promoted to the main roster soon. His time on the developmental brand has been decent so far. However, on this week's episode, he lost to Jasper Troy via countout. This result was unexpected because former The Absolute is an established wrestler while Troy is a rookie. The latter won the inaugural season of WWE LFG, where his mentor was WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Jasper Troy's defeat of Ricky Saints has caused the internet wrestling community to go berserk. While some felt bad for the former FTW Champion, others said that the 35-year-old has no one else to blame but himself for his situation. See their reactions below: Fans react to Ricky Saints losing to Jasper Troy. (Images via @DorbyAllen's and @JunkyardAkiyama's X) Fans react to Ricky Saints losing to Jasper Troy. (Images via @JunkyardAkiyama's X) Former AEW star Ricky Saints recalls the first phone call he received from Triple HRicky Saints was recently a guest on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. During his appearance, he candidly spoke about how WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H called him and asked him if he was interested in joining the Stamford-based company. &quot;So Hunter calls me. I’m getting off this flight in Seattle and I can barely hear him because the airport is so loud. And he asked me, ‘Hey, would you want to come in? We’re interested, blah, blah, blah. We would love to have you, you’re talented, X, Y, and Z.’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, sure, hell yeah,&quot; the former AEW star said. [H/T: Cage Side Seats]Ricky Saints has the look of a megastar and has fans worldwide. Hopefully, he will achieve immense success in World Wrestling Entertainment.