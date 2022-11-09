"Great way to bury your top superstar" - Twitter explodes to 6-time WWE World Champion possibly returning and dethroning Roman Reigns 

The wrestling world recently reacted to predictions about AEW star CM Punk potentially returning to WWE and dethroning Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been on a historic run in the sports entertainment juggernaut, with his Universal Title reign surpassing 800 days. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns' latest title defense came against Logan Paul at the recently concluded Crown Jewel premium live event.

Meanwhile, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at All Out 2022. However, he was stripped of the gold following his infamous media scrum rant and the subsequent 'Brawl Out' incident with The Elite. Reports indicate that Punk is unlikely to return to All Elite Wrestling as the promotion is looking to buy out the remainder of his contract.

The Twitterati recently came up with a list of superstars who could dethrone Roman Reigns and one of the names was CM Punk. Fans vehemently opposed the idea of The Straight Edge Superstar defeating The Tribal Chief, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

The Megastar👉🏼YEAH @laknightyeah @RowdyJonnyPiper @Bub3m16 So a part timer is gonna come and beat Roman on his first try.. that’s a great way to bury your top superstar. If Rock does come back, it’ll be to put Roman even further over @RowdyJonnyPiper @Bub3m16 So a part timer is gonna come and beat Roman on his first try.. that’s a great way to bury your top superstar. If Rock does come back, it’ll be to put Roman even further over

SamoaJON @RowdyJonnyPiper

What a joke.

I thought everyone knew that this entire run of Romans was planned by the Rock just to beat him at Mania. Always has been. @Bub3m16 Lol. Punk?? Punk?What a joke.I thought everyone knew that this entire run of Romans was planned by the Rock just to beat him at Mania. Always has been. @Bub3m16 Lol. Punk?? Punk?What a joke. I thought everyone knew that this entire run of Romans was planned by the Rock just to beat him at Mania. Always has been.

Jesus G @JMIXTAPE @Bub3m16 Bro slid CM Punk in there like we wouldn't mind it 🤣 @Bub3m16 Bro slid CM Punk in there like we wouldn't mind it 🤣

Alex @AJG424 @Bub3m16 If it’s Punk Twitter will have a meltdown. Rollins should also be on there. @Bub3m16 If it’s Punk Twitter will have a meltdown. Rollins should also be on there.

Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on whether WWE will re-sign AEW star CM Punk

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell said he doesn't think the sports entertainment juggernaut will bring back The Straight Edge Superstar.

The wrestling veteran added that Punk rejoining WWE would overshadow the company, plus he would have backstage baggage with him as well.

"Not no, but hell no... You never say there is no chance, especially in wrestling. You never say never. But I don't think, because if they brought him that would be the story overshadowing WWE. Why would they bring in a guy who had all this trouble in AEW. Plus it would give AEW all this added promotion, they'd throw all of that added promotion and attention on to AEW which WWE of course wants to keep to a minimum," said Dutch Mantell.

With CM Punk allegedly on his way out of AEW, it will be interesting to see if Triple H does take a chance by bringing him back to his former hunting grounds.

Do you want one last run for Punk in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

