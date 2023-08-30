"Grow some grapefruits Tony [Khan]," "Fire him" - Fans want AEW to let go of major star after alleged fight with CM Punk at All In

Twitter is buzzing with demands from fans for Tony Khan to take decisive action on AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry following a backstage clash involving CM Punk.

Following All In, reports surfaced about a backstage physical altercation during the show. The drama unfolded when CM Punk reportedly rejected "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's suggestion to use a glass segment idea on Collision a few weeks ago.

In the backstage area, just before CM Punk's scheduled match with Samoa Joe, Jack reportedly confronted Punk. One version of the story has Perry approaching Punk and starting the incident, while others reportedly believe the latter was the instigator.

PWInsider reported that a shoving match escalated where Punk allegedly applied a chokehold or threw a punch at Jack Perry. As news of the altercation spreads, fans on Twitter have responded to the recent information and are calling on Tony Khan to fire Jungle Boy, alleging that he initiated the fight with CM Punk.

Some said that Jack Perry had embarrassed himself and All Elite Wrestling following the incident.

Check out the reactions below:

"Vince would have fired Jack perry for doing a spot with real glass after being told by multiple people not to do it. F**king childish idiots in AEW. Grow some grapefruits Tony and fire jack perry," one fan tweeted.

"@AEW needs to fire @CMPunk NOW or face lawsuits!! Jack Perry is gonna file a lawsuit after this!" another commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I’ve had it with that little b*tch, FIRE JACK PERRY! I good on Punk for putting that nothing-drawer in his place! You earn that attitude, Jack Perry doesn’t earn s**t cuz he can’t draw s**t, nobody says 'Let’s go see the AEW show to see Jack Perry,'" a fan tweeted.

It has been reported that both Punk and Perry have been suspended from AEW until the results of the investigation come out, meaning that both men would be off both television and All Out.

WWE veteran speculated backstage heat between AEW star CM Punk and Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the alleged heat between AEW's CM Punk and Jack Perry.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran said that speculated the heat between them could be due to backstage politics instead.

"There’s some heat, I think, between [CM] Punk and Jack Perry. I think there’s some heat, whether it’s real or manufactured. Probably, Jungle Boy could hear some of the other guys talking about him in the dressing room and agree with them! And Punk could hear 'Jack Perry is talking about you,'" Mantell claimed.

Last year, after Full Gear, Perry seemingly took a shot at Punk during the post-show media scrum and liked a few posts on Twitter that were critical of the Voice of the Voiceless.

Do you think Tony Khan should have taken strict action against both stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE