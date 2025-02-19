Gunther sees Bryan Danielson's 'Yes Movement' surge in WWE's current most over star 

Gunther recently referenced Bryan Danielson's "Yes Movement" from more than 10 years ago. He believed that a certain WWE Superstar had now reached that level of popularity. However, The Ring General wanted nothing to do with them.

Jey Uso has become one of the biggest attractions in the company, and the fans have rallied behind him. He won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and will now compete against The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

While being interviewed by Lewis Browning of the Daily Mail, Gunther mentioned how Jey's current run reminded him of Bryan Danielson's "Yes" movement. While he admitted that Uso deserved the fans' love, he did not want anything to do with it.

Gunther mentioned facing Jey in the ring so many times and how he would have wanted someone else to step up to him.

"I must have wrestled him (Jey), I don't know, 30, 40 times including live events. And I've got to give it to him, in general, he's a very likable guy, easy to talk to, and very warm to other people, always very friendly and very nice. It almost reminds me a little bit when Daniel Bryan had the yes movement going. It's a special situation right now. And good for him to be in that position right now. I think he deserves that. But like I said, leave me out." [H/T DailyMail]

A WWE Hall of Famer also compared Bryan Danielson's run 10 years ago to Jey Uso's current one

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash compared how the former WWE regime handled Bryan Depisoden's Yes Movement to how the current administration, led by Triple H, has booked Jey Uso's current run.

He mentioned how Bryan had the makings to be the next John Cena and the face of the company. However, Vince McMahon had a vision for where he wanted to be and kept Danielson there despite his popularity. Nash compared this to how things are today, as Triple H was riding the fans' hype and pushing these stars to the moon.

"This was a movement, like when Bryan Danielson did the 'Yes!' I actually watched an interview and it was Bryan talking about it. He was talking to Vince. Bryan was the champion, and they were like, 'Yeah, he could be the next Cena.' Bryan's like right there, and he's just like, 'Well, I kind of would like to be the next Cena,' and Vince goes, 'Well, of course you do.' Like, oh f**k, like wait, that's not where I see you, like you're not in that spot, though the people put him in that spot," Kevin Nash said.

Bryan Danielson and his Yes chants are still popular across the industry today. However, given Jey Uso's Yeet movement, this could top what Bryan did 10 years ago.

