Jey Uso's YEET Mania has one name behind it who approaches WWE's business differently, Hall of Famer says

Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe when he pushed John Cena off the apron and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Be that as it may, his connection with fans has been consistent since he called it quits with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline in the summer of 2023 to find his own way in the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash likened this organic rise as a fan-favorite to AEW's Bryan Danielson, who wrestled for the sports entertainment giant as Daniel Bryan. Fondly remembered today as the 'Yes Movement,' Bryan's WrestleMania 30 triumph over Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista is often cited as one of the biggest feel-good moments in WWE history.

Talking about YEET Mania this WrestleMania season on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash could not help but be reminded of Daniel Bryan's 2014 run. He also differentiated between how Vince McMahon and Triple H approach the business:

"This was a movement, like when Bryan Danielson did the 'Yes!' I actually watched an interview and it was Bryan talking about it. He was talking to Vince. Bryan was the champion, and they were like, 'Yeah, he could be the next Cena.' Bryan's like right there, and he's just like, 'Well, I kind of would like to be the next Cena,' and Vince goes, 'Well, of course you do.' Like, oh f**k, like wait, that's not where I see you, like you're not in that spot, though the people put him in that spot," Kevin Nash said.

The Hall of Famer added that Triple H would rather give the fans what they want and turn that into good business:

"I think Paul looks at it as if the people want f*****g Jey, they're going to get him, and fanatics going to f*****g put out 11 different colors [of] 'YEET' shirts." [From 1:31:32 to 1:33:12]

Working with Roman Reigns has elevated Jey Uso, says The Undertaker

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had issues right off the bat in 2020 when Reigns returned to WWE and donned the role of The Tribal Chief. However, Uso was forced to act as his Right Hand Man.

Cut to 2023—Jey Uso finally decided to move on from The Bloodline, and he did. The YEET Man headlined that year's SummerSlam with Roman Reigns, one month after he pinned The Tribal Chief in a tag team contest at Money in the Bank. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast recently, The Undertaker pointed to Reigns as a major influence in Uso's career trajectory:

"I think he [Jey Uso] was on a great trajectory too when he worked with Roman [Reigns], and that only elevated him," Taker said.

This past Monday, Jey Uso picked World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for WrestleMania 41. His father, Rikishi, believes The Ring General is a "good fit" for him as an adversary.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

