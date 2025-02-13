Working with Roman Reigns elevated former WWE champion, claims The Undertaker

WWE legend The Undertaker recently made a bold claim about Roman Reigns' star power. He stated that Jey Uso, having previously aligned with The OTC, has reached new heights in the company.

The YEET Master made his way into WWE before Roman Reigns debuted in 2012. The two worked a few televised matches together over the next couple of years before The Bloodline formed in 2020. The erstwhile Big Dog brought together the Samoan clan in the faction, which also included Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn as an honorary family member.

The Original Tribal Chief and his Bloodline members dominated the company for nearly four years with multiple championships within the group. During an appearance on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Deadman stated that Jey Uso made the right call choosing Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. The two will wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas.

Further, The Undertaker acknowledged the former Intercontinental Champion's career trajectory, emphasizing the positive impact of his work alongside Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer claimed that this collaboration played a crucial role in elevating Jey Uso to a higher level:

"I think he [Jey Uso] was on a great trajectory too when he worked with Roman [Reigns] and that only elevated him," Taker said. [From 04:02 to 04:11]

WWE analyst says Roman Reigns could return at Elimination Chamber

The Head of The Table and Seth Rollins were eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match by CM Punk. However, the Visionary was furious with what happened in the 30-man contest and took it out on Roman Reigns by delivering two vicious stomps. WWE announced that the former Universal Champion will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to an undisclosed injury.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Roman Reigns would not compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, the WWE analyst believed that The OTC might interfere and cost Seth Rollins the victory if The Revolutionary competed in the contest:

"Roman's not going to be in the Chamber, but in my opinion, I mean, I guess he could be, but he's not in any of the qualifying matches so I don't see it happening. I could see Roman interfering in the Chamber match and costing Seth," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Tribal Chief ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

