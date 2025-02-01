Gunther is a "good fit" as popular WWE star's adversary, real-life Bloodline member says

Gunther has been the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW since last summer. During his reign, he has stepped in the ring with Jey Uso a couple of times.

A week ago, WWE hosted only its second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in nearly two decades, where Uso challenged The Ring General for the belt. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes the 37-year-old Austrian athlete is a great opponent for his son Jey.

Speaking on his podcast Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the Hall of Famer discussed the character of Gunther. He noted that The Ring General's heel work greatly compliments his son's mass appeal. The way WWE Creative has booked both men in the last few months, it is safe to have ascertained that they are destined to lock horns again.

"It's just a good fit, you know? You got the YEET Man who is well-loved by the whole world. Everybody wants to do his dance, buy his merchandise, glasses — and then you got Gunther," Rikishi said. "You got [this] pale-faced, serious, I-don't-give-a-d*mn-about-anybody, selfish — you know what I mean? All Gunther, all him, all day. It's a good fit," he added. [From 29:11 to 29:45]

The Ring General is not booked for the Royal Rumble this Saturday, but Jey Uso will look to win his first Rumble, which would allow him to challenge either world champion at WrestleMania 41.

Is Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41?

This past Monday on RAW, WWE Creative teased Seth Rollins chasing the World Heavyweight Championship this WrestleMania season. Rollins and Gunther confronted, but they were interrupted by Logan Paul. A Triple Threat Match is also not out of the realm of possibility, considering The Maverick was also brought up recently as a potential opponent for the world champion of RAW.

According to WrestleVotes, during a recent episode of a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Seth Rollins is earmarked as The Ring General's challenger at The Show of Shows in April 2025. This was in line with what transpired on RAW last week.

The Austrian Anomaly has destroyed every opponent in the last few months, except Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. This WrestleMania season, though, they are likely to be separated.

