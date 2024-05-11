"Half of the stuff he says is not true" - WWE veteran comments on Ric Flair being snubbed from The Rock's documentary

A former WWE writer has shared his opinion on AEW personality Ric Flair not being included in the upcoming Vice documentary produced by The Rock about the demise of WCW. The person in question is Vince Russo, who thinks The Nature Boy has damaged his credibility over the years.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Vice TV would be airing a documentary series called "Who Killed WCW" about the final years of WCW. While the announcement generated tons of buzz, what perplexed the wrestling world was the absence of Ric Flair, who worked for the Ted Turner promotion from 1993 to 2001.

The Nature Boy himself expressed his disappointment over being snubbed from the series produced by The Rock's company, Seven Bucks Productions. Now, Vince Russo has opened up about the same on his podcast, Vince Russo Brand.

The WWE veteran stated that Ric Flair is not a reliable person anymore and that the makers might have been apprehensive about bringing him on board.

"He's carrying on and on and on about not being on The Rock's documentary about "Who killed WCW." I saw he was petitioning "No-Holds-Barred" to put him on, so they were gonna have him on the show and he's throwing a hissy fit about him not being included. And I'm like. 'Bro, did you ever think that maybe you weren't included because of your track history? They didn't know whether they could believe you or not.' They didn't want to interview someone that is not credible and half of the stuff he says is true and half of the stuff he says is not true," said Vince Russo. [From 08:10 to 08:54]

Dutch Mantell doesn't think Ric Flair could help AEW

A few weeks back, Dutch Mantell shared his blunt opinion on how The Nature Boy was of no help to All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager stated that Flair had no appeal among the younger viewers.

He said, "Ric Flair couldn't help AEW if his life depended on it because Flair is 75 years old. He doesn't appeal to the young demographic anymore. I appeal to them more than he does, but the only reason he is there is because they... didn't he sell the Wooooo [energy] drink to them? [Yes] and I think they pick up his salary and he just got to be around."

Ric Flair was last seen at AEW Revolution 2024, and there's no clarity if the company has any plans to feature him on TV.