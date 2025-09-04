WWE and AEW are about to go head-to-head in a few weeks as the two promotions are set to both hold huge events on the same day. AEW's All Out pay-per-view is set to emanate live from Scotiabank Arena on September 20, 2025. The show will have a special start time as it goes live from 3 PM Eastern Time.

Meanwhile, WWE has announced the return of Wrestlepalooza, which will be hosted in Indianapolis later in the evening, also on September 20. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently provided an interesting solution for fans, allowing them to enjoy both shows without being fatigued by back-to-back PPVs.

The wrestling veteran was speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he alluded to both events being available to stream online. He said even if one of the shows is available to watch later, which very likely might be the case, the fans can watch one show live and the other one a little later.

"If you can get the pay-per-view from AEW, even after it happens, and I would think that WWE/ESPN has a way to do that, and if not, people watch WWE, and then they'll go with AEW," Apter said.

Both shows are expected to be huge wrestling events for their companies. The two promotions are both looking to build on the success of their recent European events. All Elite Wrestling hosted Forbidden Door last month in London and recorded the highest-ever attendance for a professional wrestling show at the famed O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, WWE recently hosted its second-ever Premium Live Event in France this past weekend as Clash in Paris took place at the La Defense Arena. The event proved to be a massive success for the company, with a whopping 30,000 plus people in attendance.

