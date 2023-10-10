Hall of Famers discuss the possibility of 5-time WWE Champion facing Seth Rollins on his return at Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famers recently talked about the possibility of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins facing a returning former world champion at the upcoming premium live event in Chicago. The star in question is CM Punk.

On the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and David LaGreca speculated about CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 25, 2023. Ray speculated about a possible title match between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Punk.

Henry stated it would be monumental to hear Punk's theme, 'Cult of Personality,' when he came out to face Rollins.

"It would be monumental to see.. hear CM Punk's music play.. to come out against Seth Rollins," Mark Henry said. [00:29 - 00:40]

Ray spoke about the bad blood between Punk and Rollins and the Straight Edge Superstar's past issues with the Stamford-based Company. The Hall of Famer, however, said business is business, implying anything is possible in wrestling.

"Rollins has gone on record to voice his displeasure with Punk. We all know about the Punk-WWE story, that's gone on in the past. We know what just happened with Punk and AEW. I've talked about this chess game that is going on with WWE and AEW. Survivor Series is in Chicago and business is business," Bully Ray said. [00:40 - 01:15]

Since CM Punk's termination from All Elite Wrestling last month, the wrestling world has been speculating about the Second City Saint returning to World Wrestling Entertainment after nine years.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk's recent cryptic post might have revealed his next move in wrestling

Punk recently posted an image from Marvel's Iron Man comics that caught the eye of wrestling fans and made them scratch their heads to decode it.

In the image, the superhero talks about a temporary truce, and the villain agrees with the terms, calling them acceptable, if not unsatisfactory.

CM Punk's recent story on Instagram

The post received extreme reactions from the fans, with some taking it as an indication of CM Punk's truce with World Wrestling Entertainment to take on AEW, while others said it meant the 44-year-old's truce with Tony Khan.

