"Happy birthday brother. We miss you" - Brodie Lee's former Wyatt Family stablemate sends a heartfelt message to the late star

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman sent a heartfelt message to the late Brodie Lee on his birthday.

Lee, also known as Luke Harper, worked alongside Strowman as a member of the Wyatt Family in WWE. The stable also included Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan.

Taking to Twitter, Strowman shared a photo of all four members of The Wyatt Family. He also sent a message in remembrance of the former AEW TNT Champion:

"It’s Friday!!!!!! You know what that means. Happy birthday brother. We miss you." wrote Braun Strowman.

The Wyatt Family was regarded as one of the most dominant factions of all time. During its tenure, the faction won the NXT Tag Team Championships, held by Harper and Rowan, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, defended under Freebird rules. Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton defended the titles simultaneously.

The only singles championship won by the faction belonged to Wyatt, who captured the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Harper's only singles title in WWE was the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE star Big E also sent a heartfelt message to the late Brodie Lee

WWE star and former WWE Champion Big E also sent a heartfelt message to the late Brodie Lee on his birthday.

The two men previously worked together during their time in the Stamford-based company. Big E, who is currently injured and sidelined, wrote:

"Happy birthday, my brother. We still remember you. We still love you. We still miss you,"

After departing WWE, Brodie Lee signed with AEW and was revealed as The Exalted One. He was the leader of the Dark Order faction and challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Unfortunately, Lee failed to win the title but made up for it quite nicely after beating Cody Rhodes in comprehensive fashion to win the TNT Championship. This was his only title in the company.

