Harley Cameron responds to WWE coach's comments 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Feb 28, 2025 06:15 GMT
Harley Cameron is one of AEW
Harley Cameron is one of AEW's fastest rising prospects [Image Credits: AEW on TV Instagram, WWE's website]

AEW's Harley Cameron earned praise for her recent work from a WWE coach and veteran sometime earlier. The Aussie star has now responded to wrestling legend Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) on social media, expressing her gratitude for his comments.

Harley first competed in an All Elite ring on a July 2022 episode of AEW Dark, where she lost to Willow Nightingale. She returned to the program later that year in December and then again in March 2023 before officially signing with the company the following month. Although she was initially featured on television as part of the QTV act, Cameron found her footing as a member of The Outcasts, eventually breaking out as a solo performer towards the end of 2024.

Cameron's impeccable sense of comic timing and her proficiency in music and ventriloquism have helped her emerge as a rising star in AEW. Her recent groundswell in popularity led her to a TBS Title match on her home-soil at Grand Slam Australia against Mercedes Mone. Although The CEO prevailed in Brisbane, Cameron's performance at the event, along with her overall improvement since her debut, has earned her much praise from fans and peers alike.

Speaking on Busted Open recently, Bully Ray complimented Harley Cameron and claimed that the latter possesses an undoubtedly it factor. The 31-year-old, in response, took to X/Twitter to express her gratitude for the WWE veteran's comments.

"[hands-folded-in-gratitude emojis]," wrote Cameron.

Check out Harley Cameron's tweet below:

Ray is currently a mentor for WWE LFG, a program focused on young prospects being developed and trained for the opportunity to earn an NXT contract.

On the other hand, Cameron pulled off an upset this week on AEW Dynamite with a victory over Deonna Purrazzo.

Ex-WWE star Matt Hardy on why AEW should push Harley Cameron

Ahead of Harley Cameron's TBS Title match against Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia, some debate arose on social media about whether the relatively less experienced star had the necessary in-ring skills to compete with The Boss on such a major international stage.

However, on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, WWE legend Matt Hardy seemingly insisted that a wrestler's ability to entertain fans and draw business should alone warrant a push, regardless of their technical skills.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Harley Cameron in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Neda Ali
