Has AEW signed a deal with HBO Max?

AEW wants to expand on its digital platform and content library, and rightfully so because everything is streamed online nowadays. They might find the digital platform in the form of HBO Max. Rumors have been circulating that the two parties have agreed to a deal.

HBO Max is a video-on-demand service owned by AT&T's WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia also owns TNT and TBS, where the wrestling company currently airs its Dynamite and Rampage shows.

According to Ringside News, the deal gives fans access to the entire history of the Jacksonville-based company and some of its undiscovered gems. Moreover, HBO Max has a reach of 4.8 million subscribers, which will definitely help the wrestling company boost its online following. With that, the subscription will definitely increase as the days go by.

According to Andrew Zarian, Khan also secured access to an "International Pro Wrestling Promotions" catalog.

AEW and HBO Max couldn't complete a deal as Tony Khan buys ROH

Tony Khan had an announcement for the upcoming March 2nd edition of Dynamite, and there was speculation that he just acquired HBO Max as its streaming service for AEW.

Instead, he said that he purchased Ring of Honor (ROH), which has been on a hiatus since December 2021.

The move was initially surprising as some thought he had completed a deal with the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, but Khan had been teasing the move weeks before Dynamite.

With the acquisition of Ring of Honor, Khan has also obtained its video libraries. He has also acquired its brand assets, intellectual properties, and production equipment as part of the deal.

ROH has produced world-class athletes such as world champion 'Hangman' Page, women's champion Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Christopher Daniels, and many more.

Overall, the HBO Max and AEW deal could've been a game-changer in how wrestling is being presented, especially on the online platform. The reach is definite, and if a deal was done, the two parties could've made the most out of it.

It remains to be seen when or if Tony Khan can strike a deal with HBO Max and how that changes the landscape of pro-wrestling.

