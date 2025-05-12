"Has Triple H seen this?" - Fans react after Kenny Omega shares the stage with top WWE star; fires shots at him

Kenny Omega recently got into a verbal altercation with a top WWE Superstar at a major event. Fans have reacted to this unique crossover and wondered whether the likes of Triple H have seen the footage of this yet.
Xavier Woods is someone who shares a lot of history with The Best Bout Machine, just not in the ring. The two are rivals in the video game realm, which stems from some of their interactions beginning almost ten years ago. The New Day and The Elite even faced off in 2018 at the E3 Video Game Convention in a Street Fighter V battle. They have continued this rivalry since then.
At this year's PAX event, the two wrestlers ran into each other and had a confrontation on stage. Kenny Omega called out Woods and challenged him one-on-one to a SNK vs. Capcom matchup. Similar to some of their past battles, it was the AEW star who came out on top.
Check out the verbal exchange below:
Fans have reacted to the interaction, and they all enjoyed it. Most fans mentioned how this was the closest thing they would get to a WWE and AEW crossover. One jokingly claimed that Omega's mic work against Xavier Woods was better than his recent work in the Tony Khan-led company. One fan also wondered whether Triple H had heard of this recent matchup.
Kenny Omega has faced off with another long-time rival of his in AEW
For around a month now, Kenny Omega has found himself in multiple interactions with one of his long-time rivals. This may be a hint at the two squaring up in the ring on a big stage sometime soon.
Kazuchika Okada is a laid-back type of guy and barely steps up to anyone as he is usually not up to it. However, he has been initiating several confrontations with Omega, a sign that he is somewhat interested in them locking horns.
The pair did so almost two weeks ago on Dynamite, as they were part of an all-star eight-man tag team match. During a brief moment in the match, the two finally exchanged blows with one another.
This feud has been hinted at since December, and it seems that they may be saving this for a big stage such as All In: Texas. In the meantime, fans will have to settle for Kenny Omega feuding with The Elite as a whole.