"Has Triple H seen this?" - Fans react after Kenny Omega shares the stage with top WWE star; fires shots at him

Kenny Omega recently got into a verbal altercation with a top WWE Superstar at a major event. Fans have reacted to this unique crossover and wondered whether the likes of Triple H have seen the footage of this yet.

Ad

Xavier Woods is someone who shares a lot of history with The Best Bout Machine, just not in the ring. The two are rivals in the video game realm, which stems from some of their interactions beginning almost ten years ago. The New Day and The Elite even faced off in 2018 at the E3 Video Game Convention in a Street Fighter V battle. They have continued this rivalry since then.

At this year's PAX event, the two wrestlers ran into each other and had a confrontation on stage. Kenny Omega called out Woods and challenged him one-on-one to a SNK vs. Capcom matchup. Similar to some of their past battles, it was the AEW star who came out on top.

Ad

Trending

Check out the verbal exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have reacted to the interaction, and they all enjoyed it. Most fans mentioned how this was the closest thing they would get to a WWE and AEW crossover. One jokingly claimed that Omega's mic work against Xavier Woods was better than his recent work in the Tony Khan-led company. One fan also wondered whether Triple H had heard of this recent matchup.

Fans react to the interaction [Credit: Fan reaction on X]

Kenny Omega has faced off with another long-time rival of his in AEW

For around a month now, Kenny Omega has found himself in multiple interactions with one of his long-time rivals. This may be a hint at the two squaring up in the ring on a big stage sometime soon.

Ad

Kazuchika Okada is a laid-back type of guy and barely steps up to anyone as he is usually not up to it. However, he has been initiating several confrontations with Omega, a sign that he is somewhat interested in them locking horns.

The pair did so almost two weeks ago on Dynamite, as they were part of an all-star eight-man tag team match. During a brief moment in the match, the two finally exchanged blows with one another.

Ad

This feud has been hinted at since December, and it seems that they may be saving this for a big stage such as All In: Texas. In the meantime, fans will have to settle for Kenny Omega feuding with The Elite as a whole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More