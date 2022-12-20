"Has to have some type of comeback" - Wrestling veteran wants Tony Khan to continue top star's feud with current champion over former WWE Superstar

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has suggested that Tony Khan needs to continue Ricky Starks' feud against AEW World Champion MJF over Bryan Danielson.

Ricky Starks earned a shot at Maxwell Jacob Friedman's AEW World Title after beating Ethan Page in the finals of the World Champion Eliminator Tournament. The Absolute One and The Salt of the Earth faced off at Dynamite Winter is Coming, with the latter retaining his world title.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette reviewed Starks and MJF's latest world title match on Dynamite. He mentioned that the momentum is likely to shift towards the Bryan Danielson-MJF feud.

The veteran added that Starks needs to have a bigger say in his feud with MJF, and this cannot be the final word on the subject for him.

"I know they want to point to [Bryan] Danielson probably for the next pay-per-view but this cannot be Ricky Starks' final word on the subject. And he has to have some type of comeback on MJF, he has to have more to say, 'This is not over.'"

He added that if Starks, a babyface in this scenario, is not going to win the belt, he will need to bow out gracefully.

"I've talked about it before, if a babyface ain't gonna win a belt, he needs a graceful way out and then a branch to go out with somebody else and this right here was just, you wanna see Starks' get even. You wanna see Starks and MJF again," said Jim Cornette. [6:56 - 7:35]

Jim Cornette believes Ricky Starks' promo might've been a shot at Tony Khan

The former WWE manager recently spoke about Ricky Starks' promo battle with MJF. He believes that the former FTW Champion might've taken a shot at Tony Khan.

Jim Cornette believes that Starks tried his best to prove the AEW management wrong, as they have not featured him heavily in recent months.

"You can tell that Starks, he is in like the FTR and the Briscoes match. He is like, doing everything he can to prove that they have been idiots for not featuring him before now, and give everybody a reason to pay attention to him, listen to what he says, 'follow this motherfu*kers,' whatever."

Starks will appear this Wednesday on Dynamite, as he is set to address the audience after losing to MJF. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will give The Absolute One a more prominent feature on the show.

