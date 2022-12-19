"Idiots for not featuring him" - WWE veteran says underutilized AEW star took a shot at Tony Khan during promo on Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan may have come under fire from his roster member Ricky Starks, according to WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks recently cut a star-making promo against AEW World Champion MJF. While The Salt of the Earth's mic skills is well renowned, The Absolute surprisingly stood his ground to even surpass Friedman in the exchange.

Speaking about the Dynamite segment on the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette expressed his appreciation for Starks. The wrestling veteran went as far as to say that his promo was better than some WWE promos over the last few months.

"You can tell that Starks, he is in like the FTR and the Briscoes match. He is like, doing everything he can to prove that they have been idiots for not featuring him before now, and give everybody a reason to pay attention to him, listen to what he says, 'follow this motherfu*kers,' whatever. And the promo that you can tell he came up with on his own was better than anything that anybody in the WWE has written for fu*k*ng months, just because he sounded like he meant it." (2:31:50 - 2:33:39)

In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Atlanta Falcons this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

.

The former WWE manager had high praise for Ricky Starks before his match at AEW: Winter is Coming

While Jim Cornette is known for his unfiltered opinion on the AEW product, he recently praised Ricky Starks.

The wrestling veteran seemed heavily impressed with the promo involving The Absolute and MJF, claiming it was better than several Smackdown segments. In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, he expressed his anticipation for their match for the AEW World Championship.

"So that 10 minutes, or whatever it was, was the best piece of wrestling television all week (...) Starks, he can talk, he looks good, he seems serious. We've seen him work fantastic. He had a broken neck earlier, didn't he? I hope that he's physically OK. I have a feeling this will be a great f*****g match between the two of them if everybody is at 100%," Jim Cornette said. (2:27 - 3:55)

While Ricky Starks put up a commendable performance against MJF, he could not bag the top prize at Winter is Coming. It remains to be seen if he will continue his pursuit of the title in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette about the AEW star? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use quotes from here, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add H/T for the transcriptions.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes