“He 100% deserves it” - WWE Universe reacts as The Undertaker says top AEW star should be in Hall of Fame

Recently, The Undertaker talked about a current AEW star that he felt deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer. He believed this could happen once he wrapped up his time with the promotion. The star in question would be Dustin Rhodes and fans have agreed with this take.

The man formerly known as Goldust amassed an almost three-decade career in WWE, and even bounced around the companies back when WCW and WWF were still separated. In 2019, he was a part of AEW's first show, and has been with them ever since. He not only competes in the ring, but is a key person backstage, and provides help to the rest of the roster.

Speaking recently on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker talked about Dustin Rhodes, and claimed that his accolades alone made him Hall of Fame worthy. He mentioned that his being signed with AEW was the only reason this has not happened yet, and should he depart from the promotion, he would immediately be inducted.

Fans immediately agreed with this take, as everyone said he deserved the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Others were surprised that it had taken this long to talk about this. Some fans believed that it should be Cody Rhodes who would induct him, whether as the American Nightmare, or reprising his Stardust gimmick one more time.

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust) has an insane physique at 54

Dustin Rhodes recently shared a picture of his physique, at the age of 54. Considering how he made his debut 35 years ago, this was impressive coming from The Natural.

He shared this on Twitter and said he felt pretty good at his current age. He has also proven he can still perform in the ring, as he wrestled in his most recent match for AEW a month ago.

"Felling pretty good at 54. #KeepSteppin," Dustin Rhodes shared.

At his age, Rhodes may be nearing the conclusion of his in-ring career, but he may have some gas in the tank for one final major run in AEW before retirement, and a possible induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

