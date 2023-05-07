"He ain't got to worry about nothing" - WWE veteran shares a message for Tony Khan ahead of AEW All In (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran claims that Tony Khan has nothing to worry about AEW All In. The legend is none other than former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long.

A few months ago the CEO of All Elite Wrestling announced that the promotion would be making its UK debut in the form of the All In pay-per-view. The event is scheduled to take place on the 27th of August.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on the upcoming pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Tony Khan can be relaxed as this is the first UK event.

“He ain’t got to worry about that. This is their first time going in. It's a dead ringer brother. He ain’t got to worry about nothing. The only time he’s got to worry is if he’s been there four or five times, then you got to start worrying and what, ‘you know, I got to give them something to keep them coming’. But this is the first time in brother. He’s set. He ain’t got to worry about nothing,” Teddy Long said. [03:04 - 03:22]

You can check out the video below:

Teddy Long suggested CM Punk to wrestle former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at AEW All In

Currently, the self-proclaimed Best in the World has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion. There have been several reports that he could be making his return in a few months.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared the possibility of the Scottish Warrior making his debut for AEW. He suggested that McIntyre wrestles CM Punk at the AEW All In pay-per-view. Bill Apter seconded the notion and claimed that it will be a dream match.

“What if you got both of them and you had Drew versus CM Punk?”

Tokugawa Iyeyasu @mydaymywin twitter.com/WrestlePurists… WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Drew McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation.



His contract has months to go and there’s been no change in that situation past the sides were far apart on money.



- WON Drew McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation. His contract has months to go and there’s been no change in that situation past the sides were far apart on money.- WON https://t.co/j5fydhXR5n CM Punk Vs Drew McIntyre on AEW Collision ...let me dream CM Punk Vs Drew McIntyre on AEW Collision ...let me dream 😭 twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

The former SmackDown General Manager also believed that it would be a fresh start for McIntyre if he signed with AEW.

What are your expectations for All In? Share your dream matches for the pay-per-view in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Poll : 0 votes