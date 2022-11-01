Fans on Twitter have shared their collective opinions and back-and-forth banter about AEW star Christian Cage being much better than WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
In a recent podcast, WWE legend Kurt Angle claimed that Cage was the most underrated wrestler of all time and that the latter never got his proper due.
The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist added that Captain Charisma has always been smooth in the squared circle and was creative despite being in the shadows of The Rated-R Superstar.
As a result, the Twitterverse reacted to Angle's statements, with some agreeing with him.
However, some netizens believed that Edge was miles ahead of Christian.
Meanwhile, a user thought that after his short feud with Kenny Omega, which saw him win the IMPACT World Championship on the August 13, 2021, episode of Rampage, Captain Charisma would ascend as AEW's top guy.
The fan also noted that Christian was relegated to being a manager these days.
Before embarking on their respective singles runs, Edge and Christian were once partners and even won the WWE World Tag Team Championship seven times.
WWE veteran Christian Cage is currently managing a rising AEW star
Cage was recently embroiled in a feud with Jungle Boy and took Luchasaurus to his side. The animosity culminated at All Out on September 4, where Captain Charisma dismissed the former tag team champion after just a few seconds.
This was done to write Christian off, as he had a nagging arm injury and could possibly miss at least nine months of action. Since then, he has been accompanying Luchasaurus and ordering him to unleash his dark side by destroying various opponents.
This week on AEW Dynamite, the masked big man will have an opportunity to win a singles championship for the very first time with Captain Charisma on his side. Luchasaurus will challenge Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix for the All-Atlantic Championship in a three-way match.
Do you think Christian Cage is better than Edge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
