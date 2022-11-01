Fans on Twitter have shared their collective opinions and back-and-forth banter about AEW star Christian Cage being much better than WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

In a recent podcast, WWE legend Kurt Angle claimed that Cage was the most underrated wrestler of all time and that the latter never got his proper due.

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist added that Captain Charisma has always been smooth in the squared circle and was creative despite being in the shadows of The Rated-R Superstar.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “(Christian Cage) is the most underrated wrestler of all time.



He never gets the credit that he deserves. He’s a superstar,— he’s actually just as good as Edge, & he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together."



- Kurt Angle

As a result, the Twitterverse reacted to Angle's statements, with some agreeing with him.

thelike_91 @JaguarRob @SpotlightL17 @slick_GRIMES @WrestlePurists You’ve got an opinion. I’ve got an opinion. Mine is he is better than edge, in every way. Ima stick to mine, if you’d like to prove it wrong feel free. I very much doubt you could change mine @SpotlightL17 @slick_GRIMES @WrestlePurists You’ve got an opinion. I’ve got an opinion. Mine is he is better than edge, in every way. Ima stick to mine, if you’d like to prove it wrong feel free. I very much doubt you could change mine

Stephen Curtis @beast7326 @WrestlePurists i agree. i always felt that christian was better than edge but his size was a big issue at time and hurt how he was viewed. @WrestlePurists i agree. i always felt that christian was better than edge but his size was a big issue at time and hurt how he was viewed.

Wrestling Awesome @SpotlightL17 @WrestlePurists Christian is underrated and doesn't get the amount respect he should. I wouldn't say he is better than Edge though. @WrestlePurists Christian is underrated and doesn't get the amount respect he should. I wouldn't say he is better than Edge though.

Noob Saibot 🌐 @NotBoogey @WrestlePurists That fact that it's 2022 and Christian is still considered underrated/under appreciated is a travesty. Dude deserves to be regarded as one of the best at the very least be seen the same way Edge is. @WrestlePurists That fact that it's 2022 and Christian is still considered underrated/under appreciated is a travesty. Dude deserves to be regarded as one of the best at the very least be seen the same way Edge is.

Ivan Rushfield @RushandBlue @hebrewham89 @WrestlePurists In some ways, Christian is better than Edge. Both are excellent, and Edge definitely has that star quality, but Christian is dope as hell and has always been smooth as butter. @hebrewham89 @WrestlePurists In some ways, Christian is better than Edge. Both are excellent, and Edge definitely has that star quality, but Christian is dope as hell and has always been smooth as butter.

StugotsJr. @StugotsJr28 @WrestlePurists We're all entitled to our own opinions of course, but I feel Christian is a bit more talented than Edge. That's not saying Edge is a bad wrestler. He's not. I just feel Christian was the better one of the two @WrestlePurists We're all entitled to our own opinions of course, but I feel Christian is a bit more talented than Edge. That's not saying Edge is a bad wrestler. He's not. I just feel Christian was the better one of the two

However, some netizens believed that Edge was miles ahead of Christian.

TheGame @TheGameHHH24 @WrestlePurists I hate to disagree with the great Kurt, but for someone who called himself Captain Charisma he was boring af as a singles wrestler. @WrestlePurists I hate to disagree with the great Kurt, but for someone who called himself Captain Charisma he was boring af as a singles wrestler.

PThriller @p_thriller_1 @WrestlePurists He went from being underrated to now being overrated. He could have a good match but he was never really able to connect with an audience. A great upper midcard talent but not a star or top of the card type guy to me. @WrestlePurists He went from being underrated to now being overrated. He could have a good match but he was never really able to connect with an audience. A great upper midcard talent but not a star or top of the card type guy to me.

Igwe Ugo @igwejimmiri



And that's been wherever he's been, 🤷🏾‍♂️.



Say what you want about Edge and putting together matches, when he was on the screen, he made you watch @WrestlePurists Christian Cage doesn't fill up the screen though, especially not in a way that WWE values.And that's been wherever he's been, 🤷🏾‍♂️.Say what you want about Edge and putting together matches, when he was on the screen, he made you watch @WrestlePurists Christian Cage doesn't fill up the screen though, especially not in a way that WWE values.And that's been wherever he's been, 🤷🏾‍♂️.Say what you want about Edge and putting together matches, when he was on the screen, he made you watch

Meanwhile, a user thought that after his short feud with Kenny Omega, which saw him win the IMPACT World Championship on the August 13, 2021, episode of Rampage, Captain Charisma would ascend as AEW's top guy.

The fan also noted that Christian was relegated to being a manager these days.

Blue Jake @BlueJaek



Would think after that Rampage, Omega championship match....he was gonna be a top guy but.... didn't last.... he's just been a manager role for a long time now



Shame @WrestlePurists I've been so let down with his role for the last year or soWould think after that Rampage, Omega championship match....he was gonna be a top guy but.... didn't last.... he's just been a manager role for a long time nowShame @WrestlePurists I've been so let down with his role for the last year or soWould think after that Rampage, Omega championship match....he was gonna be a top guy but.... didn't last.... he's just been a manager role for a long time nowShame

Before embarking on their respective singles runs, Edge and Christian were once partners and even won the WWE World Tag Team Championship seven times.

WWE veteran Christian Cage is currently managing a rising AEW star

Cage was recently embroiled in a feud with Jungle Boy and took Luchasaurus to his side. The animosity culminated at All Out on September 4, where Captain Charisma dismissed the former tag team champion after just a few seconds.

This was done to write Christian off, as he had a nagging arm injury and could possibly miss at least nine months of action. Since then, he has been accompanying Luchasaurus and ordering him to unleash his dark side by destroying various opponents.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE Another guy that reinvented himself, Christian Cage. He’s really doing great work and even Luchasaurus is enjoyable. Doing some really great work Another guy that reinvented himself, Christian Cage. He’s really doing great work and even Luchasaurus is enjoyable. Doing some really great work https://t.co/G6DeDYoLqt

This week on AEW Dynamite, the masked big man will have an opportunity to win a singles championship for the very first time with Captain Charisma on his side. Luchasaurus will challenge Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix for the All-Atlantic Championship in a three-way match.

Do you think Christian Cage is better than Edge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

