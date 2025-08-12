"He was a big part of Cena's past" - Fans erupt after John Cena suddenly namedrops top AEW star ahead of his retirement

Fans want John Cena to lock horns with an AEW star before hanging up his boots. The former Undisputed WWE Champion will be retiring at the end of the year after entertaining fans for two decades. He has faced many opponents throughout his career. Cope (fka Edge) was also a major part of his illustrious career.The Rated-R Superstar has been one of the top stars in pro wrestling. After being a major part of the sports entertainment juggernaut, he is currently a part of the AEW locker room. Edge and John Cena had several matches from 2006 to 2009, and The Ultimate Opportunist had a major role in putting over Cena.During an interview with the Boston Herald, the former Undisputed WWE Champion said that his favorite wrestling opponents are Randy Orton, CM Punk, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and AEW star Cope.After The Cenation Leader namedropped Cope in the list, fans took to social media and have been wanting the latter to get involved in Cena's retirement tour.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Wrestle G @Wrestle_GLINK@WrestleOps @bostonherald Him and edge were so good togetherJake Reigns Hive @left2reignsLINK@WrestleOps @bostonherald Need one match with aj and edge😢Evan Daniel @itsmrevandanielLINK@WrestleOps @bostonherald Stilling holding onto hope with Edge idk how but he was a big part of cena's pastJeff @jeffBar60919282LINK@WrestleOps @bostonherald We need Cena VS edge as last match for cena they should do a 1 time loan with aew for ittop G @LAKnightWWELINK@WrestlePurists @bostonherald Kinda sad Edge can't be apart of his retirement tourBig 38 Hawk Em🦅 @PurpleJack21LINK@WrestleOps @bostonherald That edge Cena rivalry fed familiesCope talks about his and John Cena's recent conversationCope and John Cena are on the verge of saying goodbye to the squared circle. Both stars have greatly contributed to the industry.While speaking with ScreenRant, The Rated-R Superstar stated that they didn't discuss the former Undisputed WWE Champion's retirement in their last conversation.&quot;We haven't talked about retiring or anything like that. John is a very... He's thought this through. He's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so, I'm sure he has already come to terms and I think he's been coming to terms with it for a long time,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if AEW allows Cope to pay tribute to The Cenation Leader in any way later this year.