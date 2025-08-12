  • home icon
  • "He was a big part of Cena's past" - Fans erupt after John Cena suddenly namedrops top AEW star ahead of his retirement

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:05 GMT
John Cena is the former Undisputed WWE Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]
Fans want John Cena to lock horns with an AEW star before hanging up his boots. The former Undisputed WWE Champion will be retiring at the end of the year after entertaining fans for two decades. He has faced many opponents throughout his career. Cope (fka Edge) was also a major part of his illustrious career.

The Rated-R Superstar has been one of the top stars in pro wrestling. After being a major part of the sports entertainment juggernaut, he is currently a part of the AEW locker room. Edge and John Cena had several matches from 2006 to 2009, and The Ultimate Opportunist had a major role in putting over Cena.

During an interview with the Boston Herald, the former Undisputed WWE Champion said that his favorite wrestling opponents are Randy Orton, CM Punk, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and AEW star Cope.

also-read-trending Trending
After The Cenation Leader namedropped Cope in the list, fans took to social media and have been wanting the latter to get involved in Cena's retirement tour.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Cope talks about his and John Cena's recent conversation

Cope and John Cena are on the verge of saying goodbye to the squared circle. Both stars have greatly contributed to the industry.

While speaking with ScreenRant, The Rated-R Superstar stated that they didn't discuss the former Undisputed WWE Champion's retirement in their last conversation.

"We haven't talked about retiring or anything like that. John is a very... He's thought this through. He's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so, I'm sure he has already come to terms and I think he's been coming to terms with it for a long time," he said.

It will be interesting to see if AEW allows Cope to pay tribute to The Cenation Leader in any way later this year.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
