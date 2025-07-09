"He is not my boss" - MJF threatens to beat up major AEW star 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 09, 2025 10:09 GMT
MJF is one of Tony Khan
MJF is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. [Images via MJF's IG]

MJF will participate in the upcoming Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In 2025. Apart from him, the bout will feature former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and CMLL star Mistico.

For the past few weeks, The Hurt Syndicate member and Mark Briscoe have had heated verbal exchanges on Dynamite. The latter claimed that The Salt of The Earth is always negative, pessimistic, and insecure because ''he has a little teeny tiny kosher pickle in his pants.'' This statement made the former AEW World Champion furious. On tonight's episode of Dynamite, the two wrestlers are going to have a "talky talk." Fans are speculating that this segment will be entertaining as well as chaotic.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was recently interviewed by TV Insider. During the conversation, he said that Briscoe is not his boss and he has no intention of having a one-on-one "talky talk" with him. The former world champion arrogantly stated that he is probably going to betray Briscoe by arriving with his Hurt Syndicate teammates and brutally beating up the 40-year-old.

"Supposedly, he wants to have a talky talk with me on Wednesday on Dynamite. That's the dumbest s**t I've ever heard in my entire life. He wants me to go out there alone. To be perfectly honest with you, I don't have to listen to him. He is not my boss. Tony Khan is barely my boss," he said.
The Wolf of Wrestling ended his statement by saying:

"So if I want to go out there and beat the holy hell out of him with The Hurt Syndicate, I will. And frankly, that is probably what I'm going to do. Everybody is expecting this talky talk. I don't think it's going to go down.'' [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
MJF says that he has a "big pickle"

According to MJF, Mark Briscoe's claims are false. A few days back, he released a statement saying that he has a ''big pickle.''

"I GOT A BIG PICKLE!!!!! DON’T LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE!" he wrote.

Nevertheless, MJF is one of the most promising names in the industry and has a bright future. It will be interesting to see if he wins the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
