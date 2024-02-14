“He came back and he’s better than ever” - Major AEW star wants a match against Bryan Danielson ahead of his retirement

An AEW star recently spoke about accomplishing two goals. One of them was wrestling Bryan Danielson. The star being discussed is Darby Allin.

Darby has a reputation for putting his body on the line in almost every match. He wrestles with sheer will and puts on a stellar performance.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, the Relentless star talked about achieving two goals in pro wrestling. One was being the world champion of a promotion.

“So to be the face of a company, I believe you have to be world champion. That is the next logical step when I get back from Everest, because Everest is almost like a vision quest in a way. I’m going to go dig deep down inside the mountains and find out what it’s really like inside of here," said Darby Allin.

Second, he wanted to face Bryan Danielson before he retires. The American Dragon has been talking about retiring in 2024.

"Outside of that, wrestling-wise, before this man’s career is done, Danielson. That’s the next thing that - and it had nothing to do with us being from the northwest, his work ethic. He’s another man, his career was supposed to be over. He came back and he’s better than ever. So, it’s like, those are my two things that I want to hit in AEW,” he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Bryan Danielson wants Kazuchika Okada in AEW

While speaking with Tokyo Sports, The American Dragon revealed he wants Okada, the hottest free agent right now according to many fans, at AEW.

"Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW. If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT, like Shinsuke (Nakamura), to adapt to the American style, but it's already completed. Okada doesn't need that. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything," said Bryan Danielson.

At the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston for the Continental Crown Championship.

