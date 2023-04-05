"He can go to WWE" - Twitter erupts after major AEW star reveals his contract status with Tony Khan's promotion

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been buzzing with reactions to the news of Andrade El Idolo's contract with AEW expiring soon. While some fans are hoping that Andrade stays with Tony Khan's promotion, others are calling for him to make a return to WWE.

The former WWE United States Champion made the announcement during an interview with Lucha Libre Online, revealing that his contract with AEW was set to expire soon.

Andrade has been out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle injury and has been aligned with Rush and Jose the Assistant on television. A few months ago, he was reportedly involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara.

However, fans also expressed their desire to see Andrade return to WWE. Some felt he had not been utilized properly during his time with AEW, while others believed he would be better off returning to his former stomping grounds.

Check out the reactions below:

🕷️Spider Punk🕷️ @Toxic_Spider_ 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Andrade revealed his AEW contract expires very soon.He's still recovering from injury (had surgery in November), but is close to being at a 100%.- via Lucha Libre Online

Aᴅʀɪᴀɴ🧃 @adrianjth 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

WRESTLEVOICE1  @WrestleVoice1 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

As the former WWE United States Champion's contract expiration date approaches, fans can only wait and see what the future holds for the charismatic wrestler.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo was spotted at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Andrade El Idolo made an appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend.

Andrade attended the event alongside his wife and former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The appearance sparked rumors and speculations about his future in wrestling and his relationship with WWE.

Andrade has been known to be vocal about his disappointment with his time in WWE, which led to his eventual departure from the company. However, his appearance at the Hall of Fame has left fans wondering whether fences have been mended and a return is now imminent.

Do you think Andrade will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

