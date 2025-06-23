"He can save it" - Vince McMahon could join AEW and save it from getting canceled by WBD, says former WWE star

AEW has continued to grow steadily as a pro-wrestling entity over the past six years, and is poised to host a massive stadium show in Texas in just over two weeks. Regardless, former-wrestler-turned-podcaster Stevie Richards has expressed his view that Vince McMahon should join the Tony Khan-led promotion to prevent it from being dropped by its broadcast partner.

Once known for elevating WWE to a global mega-corporation under his leadership, Vince McMahon resigned from his roles at TKO - the parent company which owns both the Stamford-based promotion and the UFC - in light of allegations brought against him by Janel Grant last year, accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking. This followed on the heels of a 2022 internal investigation of hush money payments, not to mention several prior allegations of misconduct against the former chairman.

Trending

Although the federal investigation into his dealings has reportedly been dropped, McMahon continues to be involved in Grant's lawsuit, with his former colleague John Laurinaitis agreeing to share evidence with Grant according to the latest update. Regardless of these events, former professional wrestler Stevie Richards suggested on a recent edition of The Stevie Richards Show that Mr. McMahon ought to be featured as a character in AEW, which would supposedly help the promotion's growth and prevent it from being dropped by Warner Bros. Discovery.

"It’s just strictly theory. I know there’s all these different parameters and things that are going on, especially with the NDAs, the Janel Grant lawsuit, all that stuff. But I still believe the easiest path for everybody to benefit is for Vince McMahon to be an on-air character with AEW. And he can save it. He’ll save that promotion from getting cut from WBD." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

In the meantime, WBD and AEW penned a new multi-year media rights agreement last year, allowing the promotion to simulcast its programming on TV and on MAX, besides providing viewers access to its content from years prior. The company is also gearing up for its upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas, scheduled for next month.

Match results for AEW's recent international show

Months after hosting its first-ever show in Australia, AEW brought back its Grand Slam special this past week, presenting it for the very first time in the iconic Arena Mexico. The event aired six matches, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:

Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr and Atlantis defeated Dax Harwood, The Don Callis Family and Volador Jr

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe

Mistico defeated MJF via DQ

Hologram defeated Mascara Dorada, Lio Rush and Ricochet

Mercedes Mone defeated Zeuxis (c) [CMLL World Women's Championship]

The Beast Mortos, The Young Bucks, Wheeler Yuta and John Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay and The Opps

The promotion also organized an action-packed episode of Saturday Night Collision last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More