  AEW Collision Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: KOTA IBUSHI FINALLY RETURNS!! JON MOXLEY ATTEMPTS TO RECRUIT NEW MEMBER!!

AEW Collision Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: KOTA IBUSHI FINALLY RETURNS!! JON MOXLEY ATTEMPTS TO RECRUIT NEW MEMBER!!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 22, 2025 02:17 GMT

Continuing on from Grand Slam Mexico, AEW's top stars take over Collision! Jon Moxley faces AR Fox! Swerve Strickland goes to war with Shane Taylor! Timeless Toni Storm speaks on Mercedes Mone after the CEO's latest World Title win.

02:16 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Thanks for joining us, folks! We'll see you on Wednesday for Dynamite!

Full Results:

Jon Moxley defeats AR Fox via submission. 
FTR & ProtoShita defeat Paragon, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido via pinfall. 
Swerve Strickland defeats Shane Taylor via pinfall. 
Mark Briscoe & The Conglomeration defeat Mansoor & MxM Collection via pinfall. 
JetSpeed defeat Gates of Agony via pinfall. 
Athena, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, & Thekla defeat Thunder Rosa, TayJay, and Queen Aminata via pinfall. 

02:14 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Thanks to Billie Starkz and Red Velvet, Athena cracks Thunder Rosa with the belt to get the win.

02:13 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


Megan Bayne with another double German suplex!

02:13 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


Athena and Megan Bayne are dominating!

02:12 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


The Megasus and Penelope Ford join Athena and Thekla!

02:11 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


Athena main events Collision!

02:11 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Athena counters a kick from Aminata and twists her around for a Tombstone Piledriver. Rosa then pulls her in for a spinning DVD. As Billie Starkz distracts the referee, ROH Women's TV Champion Red Velvet slides Athena's title to her. Athena bashes the back of Thunder's skull with it, securing the win.

Athena, Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, and Thekla defeat Thunder Rosa, TayJay, and Queen Aminata via pinfall. 

Got a little busy at the end, but a good showing of what people might be missing if they aren't watching Ring of Honor. Just like tag teams, the women's division is loaded in AEW. It would be nice to see them get more than one match. 

02:04 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Thunder Rosa and Athena tag in. Rosa is currently chasing Athena's ROH World Title. La Mera Mera drops Athena with a reverse neckbreaker and follows with the basement dropkick in the ropes. The Fallen Goddess kicks out, barely. 

02:01 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

We get an eight-woman suplex spot, which stops with a stalemate. The faces take Thekla and Ford down with superkicks, but Bayne and Athena pick up two women a piece, dropping them with a Samoan Drop/fallaway slam combination. They get in each other's faces a bit before returning to the bout. Thekla is legal with Aminata and goads her into a triangle choke in the ropes. 

01:59 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

After Penelope Ford and Queen Aminata kick things off, we get an all-out brawl that leads to several women on both sides being taken out on the floor. Back inside, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford team up against Aminata. While her team is recovering, she's also hammered by a handspring right hand from Athena. 

Aminata's in a lot of trouble. 

01:53 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

It's time for the main event! Thekla, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena take on Thunder Rosa, TayJay, and Queen Aminata.

01:53 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


Twisting Frog Splash from Kevin Knight!

01:52 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


Spiked with a brainbuster!!

01:52 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Open the Gates...denied!

01:48 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

JetSpeed takes the Gates of Agony down on the floor with tope con hilos in stereo!! Back in the ring, Kaun spikes Speedball with a brainbuster, but can't get the win.

Speedball responds with the shooting star knee press and rocks Kaun with the spinning heel kick. As Speed takes Liona down on the floor, Kevin Knight hits the big twisting frog splash for the win!

JetSpeed defeat Gates of Agony via pinfall.

A really exciting, if short, match, highlighting GOA's intense power and JetSpeed's...well, blinding pace. AEW's tag division is loaded.

01:45 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Back from the break, JetSpeed is battering Bishop Kaun. Unfortunately for them, Toa Liona rolls in just as they drop Kaun and mauls them. Liona carries both Kevin Knight and Speedball with ease, planting them and setting up their finish. As they go to Open the Gates, though, Knight spikes the Gates of Agony with a double DDT!!

01:44 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Ricochet probably didn't expect that sign to be there...

01:41 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun dominate early, with Liona knocking Speedball Mike Bailey out of the air with a pounce on the floor. Gates of Agony pose with Ricochet as we go to break. 

01:40 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Ricochet is looking to recruit stars into his new group. Lio Rush and his boy, Action Andretti, are out, but the Gates of Agony are viable contenders!

01:40 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

With all that, it's time for some tag team action. Ricochet is at the commentary desk while Gates of Agony face JetSpeed!!

01:34 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Big Bill mocks the idea of Cage being Nick's father, claiming that the Mama Wayne rumors mean his father could be ANYBODY. Cage asks if that's Bill or his bottle talking, poking fun at his struggles with alcohol abuse, which he conquered years ago. Christian is the face of TNT now and forever, and they want to add gold to The Patriarchy. 

01:32 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Christian compliments ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne for wrestling at a "God-like pace." He reminds the world that Nick's the youngest champion this company has ever seen, and wants him to make even more history. It's time for him to walk WITH Christian. They want to become the first-ever "Father and Son" Tag Team Champions. 

01:31 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

After the break, The WorkHorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry are brawling with Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree. As The Learning Tree takes them out, Christian Cage and The Patriarchy make their entrance. 

01:30 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


AEW has just ignited a fantastic feud!!

01:30 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


KOTA IBUSHI HAS RETURNED

01:30 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

"He has no friends...and at All In he'll have no gold."

01:25 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Briscoe and Ibushi work together to take care of the DCF, who are forced to retreat. The Golden Lovers might be back, ladies and gentlemen!!

01:24 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

As Callis threatens to end Kenny Omega's career, Mark Briscoe comes out. Callis claims Omega has no friends...but Briscoe says that's not true.

KOTA IBUSHI IS HERE!!

01:23 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

The Don Callis Family is out next, as Callis brings out the newest member of the group. Officially, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is part of the DCF. 

01:21 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

The crowd chants "We can't hear this" during the segment, so they may have missed that entire segment. Unfortunate. 

01:17 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Backstage, Kris Statlander is frustrated that she's always asked about Willow since Stat hasn't wrestled on TV in a while. Wheeler Yuta walks in and tries to recruit her. Stat shoves him away and runs into Jon Moxley. Her phone drops to the floor, and she's shaking in fear. 

Moxley picks up the phone and gives her advice. "Don't ever...EVER...let anybody else tell you who you are." Is Stat joining the Death Riders?

01:14 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Mansoor is the last man left as The Conglomeration tears him apart. Hologram hits the Portal Bomb, and he and Briscoe send Madden and Johnny TV to the floor with superkicks. Briscoe moves up top and hits the Froggy Bow on Mansoor!

Mark Briscoe & The Conglomeration defeat Mansoor & MxM Collection via pinfall. 

01:12 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

After the break, a battered Hologram tags out to Mark Briscoe! The former ROH World Champion takes on MxM one-on-two with Redneck Kung-Fu!!

01:11 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


Hologram has officially joined The Conglomeration!

01:11 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

"I'm not some other m***********!!"

01:09 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Willow tags in the newest member of The Conglomeration, and Hologram takes on the former Dio, now Mason Madden. Hologram sends Madden to the floor, but not before he tags out to Mansoor. While Hologram hits Mansoor with a suicide dive on the floor, Madden catches the 4,000,000 Peso Man with a Bossman Slam. 

01:07 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Valkyrie and Nightingale kick things off. Willow toys with Valkyrie early on, but the former Knockouts World Champion is not to be taken lightly. 

01:06 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Taya Valkyrie and the MxM Collection are their opponents, with Johnny TV at ringside. 

01:04 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Next up, we've got Hologram (who just won 4,000,000 pesos on Wednesday), Willow Nightingale, and Mark Briscoe in action! The undefeated Hologram is the newest member of The Conglomeration.

01:03 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Toni doesn't claim to be the best; she was never meant to be the best. But she is Timeless, and Mercedes will have to kill her to take this title from her at All In.

01:00 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Timeless Toni Storm is out next, decked out in all red, looking like Carmen Sandiego. In a few weeks, she'll be defending her title against Mercedes Mone at All In. Despite that, the only offense she's landed on Toni has been a kiss. The AEW Women's World Champion says the title isn't some trinket, and she is not "some other motherf*****!!" She is Timeless, she is the World Champion, and one false move is all it takes for her to eat Mercedes alive.

"You are the best. One day my reign will be over, and there is no one more deserving than you."

00:58 (GMT)22 JUN 2025


SWERVE STOMP!

00:58 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Tony Schiavone?? Get back to the desk!!

00:53 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Swerve hits a Swerve Stomp on the apron, then saves Prince Nana from the rest of STP with a big dive, and finally rocks Taylor with the House Call for the win.

Swerve Strickland defeats Shane Taylor via pinfall.

A good match with some fun ringside shenanigans. 

00:51 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Taylor breaks out, and a knee almost puts Swerve away. Swerve is left in the corner as Taylor goes up top. Whatever he was going for was stopped, as Swerve takes him down with an avalanche Olympic Slam!!

00:50 (GMT)22 JUN 2025

Back from the break, Swerve avoids a big splash in the corner and works over the left arm of the big man. A slingshot dropkick to the knees drops Taylor, allowing Swerve to stomp that arm out more. Taylor catches Swerve, planting him with a uranage. However, the damage to the arm leaves him exposed, allowing Swerve to recover and trap him in an armbar.
