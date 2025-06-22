AEW Collision Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: KOTA IBUSHI FINALLY RETURNS!! JON MOXLEY ATTEMPTS TO RECRUIT NEW MEMBER!!

Thanks for joining us, folks! We'll see you on Wednesday for Dynamite! Full Results: Jon Moxley defeats AR Fox via submission. FTR &amp; ProtoShita defeat Paragon, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido via pinfall. Swerve Strickland defeats Shane Taylor via pinfall. Mark Briscoe &amp; The Conglomeration defeat Mansoor &amp; MxM Collection via pinfall. JetSpeed defeat Gates of Agony via pinfall. Athena, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, &amp; Thekla defeat Thunder Rosa, TayJay, and Queen Aminata via pinfall.
