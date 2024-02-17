"He chose the best inspiration" - Eagle-eyed fans believe Logan Paul is copying moves from a top AEW star

Is Logan Paul copying moves from a top AEW star? That’s what some wrestling enthusiasts are claiming.

According to some observant fans, The Maverick has been copying moves from none other than AEW star Hangman Adam Page. Paul stepped inside a WWE ring in 2021. Within three years, he has climbed the ladder of success really fast. He has been in some of the high-profile matches and even won many of them. He is currently enjoying his reign as the United States Championship.

That said, a fan recently made a compilation of the YouTube sensation and Hangman Adam Page matches where both the stars can be seen performing the same manoeuvres inside the squared circle.

Seeing the compilation video, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Paul is imitating the AEW star’s moves. Some wrestling aficionados even stated that the Social Media Influencer is a Hangman fan, and this is not the first time the fans have said this.

A few fans also claimed that Logan Paul performs the former AEW World Champion’s moves better than the AEW star himself.

Logan Paul sends out a two-word message after defeating former Intercontinental Champion

On this week’s SmackDown episode, Logan Paul squared off against former Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, to qualify for the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

After an exhausting battle, the 28-year-old star defeated The A-Lister using an SKF. Following his victory on the blue brand, he took to his Instagram story to boast about his win over The Miz:

“winner winner,” he wrote in the caption alongside his photo from his match.

The Maverick will now join Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and Kevin Owens at the 2024 Elimination Chamber match to win a shot at Seth Rollins’ World Heavy Weight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Who do you think will win the men’s Elimination Chamber match? Let us know in the comments below.