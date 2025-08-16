  • home icon
  • "He could've stayed in WWE," "Next jobber" - Fans erupt after recently-released star suddenly debuts in Tony Khan's promotion

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 16, 2025 01:37 GMT
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor [Photos courtesy of AEW on YouTube and wwe.com, and fan posts on X]

A former WWE Superstar has recently debuted on Tony Khan's promotion. Fans have reacted to this, with some claiming that this was a downgrade for him.

Oro Mensah had a six-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion, where he competed in both NXT UK and NXT. During the latter part of his time with the company, he was part of the Meta-Four stable. He was among those released by WWE last year and has remained on the independent circuit since.

During this week's episode of ROH TV, ORO made his debut as the "Main Man," as he took on Tomohiro Ishii in singles action. He put up a good fight against the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion but fell short. Given that this was only his first appearance, it is unclear if Tony offered him a contract.

Several fans reacted to this. Some liked how he was being given an opportunity in a new environment, and how he'd fit well at Ring of Honor. Others were not amused, as they felt that this was a downgrade from his run in WWE. Many wondered why, in his debut match, he suffered a loss and whether this might be his ceiling.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for ORO next.

Tony Khan recently signed another major star to AEW

A few days ago, during the tapings for this week's edition of AEW Collision, another major star suddenly competed in their debut match and was offered a contract with the company.

Ace Austin, known for his run with TNA, was around for the show and even took on Ricochet in singles action. After his match, Tony Khan himself came out and revealed to the crowd that he was now All-Elite.

This comes following his contract with TNA expired more than two months ago, ending his six-year stint with the company.

AEW continues to add several interesting names to its roster, resulting in a massive haul this year alone. It remains to be seen how they'll fare and what surprises could be in store for them.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

