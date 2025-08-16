"He could've stayed in WWE," "Next jobber" - Fans erupt after recently-released star suddenly debuts in Tony Khan's promotion

A former WWE Superstar has recently debuted on Tony Khan's promotion. Fans have reacted to this, with some claiming that this was a downgrade for him.Oro Mensah had a six-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion, where he competed in both NXT UK and NXT. During the latter part of his time with the company, he was part of the Meta-Four stable. He was among those released by WWE last year and has remained on the independent circuit since.During this week's episode of ROH TV, ORO made his debut as the &quot;Main Man,&quot; as he took on Tomohiro Ishii in singles action. He put up a good fight against the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion but fell short. Given that this was only his first appearance, it is unclear if Tony offered him a contract.Several fans reacted to this. Some liked how he was being given an opportunity in a new environment, and how he'd fit well at Ring of Honor. Others were not amused, as they felt that this was a downgrade from his run in WWE. Many wondered why, in his debut match, he suffered a loss and whether this might be his ceiling.Mikey Hills @mikeybemunchinLINK@DrainBamager Good for him, man.Luna Snow @jprotomanLINK@DrainBamager He’d be a good permanent member of the Ring of Honor Roster#1 yapper chrome @yourfavnumber99LINK@DrainBamager This man was a former #1 contender for the NXT North American Championship btwCARNELSTUDIOS | @CarNelStudiosLINK@DrainBamager main jobber Oro is more like itPrimo Martinez @dRezaTTLINKHe coulda stayed in WWE for thisFrancesco Battaglia @Frances73496582LINK@DrainBamager Next jobberIt remains to be seen what lies ahead for ORO next.Tony Khan recently signed another major star to AEWA few days ago, during the tapings for this week's edition of AEW Collision, another major star suddenly competed in their debut match and was offered a contract with the company.Ace Austin, known for his run with TNA, was around for the show and even took on Ricochet in singles action. After his match, Tony Khan himself came out and revealed to the crowd that he was now All-Elite.This comes following his contract with TNA expired more than two months ago, ending his six-year stint with the company.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKAce Austin is ALL ELITE, Tony Khan has confirmedAEW continues to add several interesting names to its roster, resulting in a massive haul this year alone. It remains to be seen how they'll fare and what surprises could be in store for them.